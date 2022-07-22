The Wheel of Time Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Season 2 at Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is well under way with fans converging in-person to celebrate the comics, movies, television shows, and more that make up the pop culture landscape. Among those shows presenting this year is Prime Video's The Wheel of Time. During the show's panel on Thursday, it was announced that the series has been renewed for a third season, but fans also got a look behind-the-scenes at the upcoming second season of the series thanks to a new sizzle reel offering up clues as to what fans can expect when the series returns this fall. You can check the video out for yourself below.

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022

The second season of The Wheel of Time officially wrapped filming back in May. The series is based on the bestselling book series by Robert Jordan and stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris. The story was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Other executive producers include Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. Pike also serves as a producer on the series.

Prime Video debuted the first season of The Wheel of Time last fall and saw Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai looking for the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied savior or destroyer of humanity. Over the season, Moiraine encountered a group of young men and women and travelled halfway across the world as they were pursued by forces of darkness.

As for the Season 3 renewal announcement, the third season is set to follow the book The Shadow Rising, something Judkins referred to as his favorite in the series.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," Judkins said in a press release announcing the third season. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Season Two of The Wheel of Time is set to debut this fall on Prime Video.

