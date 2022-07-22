The Wheel of Time Renewed for Season 3

Prime Video has renewed The Wheel of Time for a third season. The announcement came at San Diego-Comic Con during The Wheel of Time: Origins panel presentation. The third season will adapt The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in The Wheel of Time season. Prime Video also showed fans a Season Two behind-the-scene sizzle reel that gave a few tantalizing clues as to what fans will see during the upcoming second season.

Prime Video debuted the first season of The Wheel of Time last fall, featuring Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai looking for the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied savior or destroyer of humanity. During the first season, Moiraine encountered a group of five young men and women and ended up traveling halfway across the world as they were pursued by the forces of darkness.

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," said Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time, in a press release announcing the third season. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

"We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan's vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "Season One resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn't be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide."

Season Two of The Wheel of Time will air this fall exclusively on Prime Video.