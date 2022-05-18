Wheel of Time Season 2 Wraps Filming With New Sizzle Reel

✖

The library of fantasy television on Amazon Prime Video continues to expand. The Wheel of Time was a big hit for the streaming service late last year, and its highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power is arriving this fall. Prime Video also has a second season of The Wheel of Time on the way, and fans were treated to a very exciting update on Wednesday regarding the future of the show.

The second season of The Wheel of Time has officially wrapped filming, which means that it is one step closer to being released on Amazon Prime Video. It will likely be late 2022 or early 2023 before we see any new episodes on the streaming service, but the wait is being helped by a short sizzle real of behind-the-scenes footage that was released alongside the announcement. Take a look!

Based on the bestselling book series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Madeleine Madden, Zoe Robins, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris. The story was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Joudkins. Other executive producers include Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. In addition to her starring role in the series, Pike also serves as a producer.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Wheel of Time below.

"The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Wheel of Time? Let us know in the comments!