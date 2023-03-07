The Winchesters EP Promises "Satisfying" Finale Amid Series' Uncertain Fate

Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters airs its Season 1 finale Tuesday night on The CW, but while the fate of the universe is at stake in the fan-favorite series, so is the fate of the show. Heading into the finale, the network has not yet renewed The Winchesters for a second season and while series executive producer Robbie Thompson says he doesn't know the show's fate himself, he promises that season finale is "satisfying", allowing for stories to be concluded while still leaving doors open for more.

"I've spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we're not sure what's happening," Thompson told TVLine. "We've talked about places…that we may have to look to down the road [if the show is not renewed and needs a new home]. But the short-term answer is I don't actually know and probably won't for a little while. I can only say that, as uncertain as these times have been, our partners at The CW and Warner [Bros.], in particular, have just been really awesome to work with."

He continued, "We literally just finished this episode yesterday [on Sunday]. I'm just sort of basking in that, 'Hey, we made it to the finish line,' and whatever happens happens. I'm hopeful that we can tell more stories."

As for the finale, Thompson said it would be satisfying for fans, but he's already thinking about where things could go for Season 2 — he's already written the opening.

"I actually wrote the opening of Season 2, just to kind of be like, 'Do I know where this is going?'" he said. "And then when we got our 13 [episode] versus the 22, I looked at it as like, 'Okay, well, would this work now still?' And it did. And so, I was encouraged that we were headed in the right direction, and that there was more story to tell even though it would only potentially be a 13-episode first season and that the finale could be satisfying without leaving people hanging, because that's always the worst."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

Who stars in The Winchesters?

The Winchesters stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. It was also recently announced that Bridget Regan, who may be best known to The CW audiences for her appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman, had been cast as Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.