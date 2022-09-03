The Winchesters Adds Bridget Regan to Supernatural Prequel Cast

The CW's upcoming Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, has added Bridget Regan to the cast. According to The Wrap (via TVLine), Regan is set to appear in multiple episodes of the series, playing Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."

Regan may be best known to The CW fans for her brief appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman. She's also appeared in Jane the Virgin, Spectrum's Paradise Lost, Agent Carter, White Collar, and Legend of the Seeker.

The Winchesters will dive into the origin story of John and Mary Winchester, as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). According to Ackles, the canon that has already been established with John and Mary — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated in a unique way in The Winchesters.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles previously said. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

He continued, "But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about, just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

The Winchesters is described as follows: "Before Same and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.

