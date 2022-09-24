The Winchesters Producers Say Fans Can Trust Them to Honor Supernatural's Legacy

Supernatural is easily one of The CW's most popular series, developing a massive fanbase over its 15 season run thanks in no small part to the rich world and lore the series created in telling the story of the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean. This fall, the network will return to the world of Supernatural, however, to tell a different story, one that focuses on Sam and Dean's parents and while fans are excited to return to the beloved franchise, there are still some questions about how The Winchesters will honor Supernatural's legacy. Now, those behind the series are opening up about that and are asking fans to trust them.

"A lot of people are like, 'Hang on, are you changing the lore? Is this like Back to the Future, where Dean and Sam are going to start to disappear in the picture?' It's not," Jensen Ackles, who starred as Dean Winchester in Supernatural and serves as a producer on The Winchesters alongside his wife Danneel Ackles, told Entertainment Weekly. "We obviously don't want to change anything that was experienced on what we lovingly call the mothership."

"It's a big ask, but we are asking the fans to go on this journey with us to trust us," Danneel said. "Everybody who's involved in this project loves this show. We have lived this show for 15 years; it's a family member. So, just trust us that we're going to take care of it."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

How does The Winchesters fit into established Supernatural canon?

According to Ackles, canon that was already established with John and Mary in Supernatural — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated in a unique way in the prequel series.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles previously said. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

He continued, "But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about, just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

Who stars in The Winchesters?

In addition to Ackles, Donnelly, and Rodger, The Winchesters stars Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. It was also recently announced that Bridget Regan, who may be best known to The CW audiences for her appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman, had been cast as Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.