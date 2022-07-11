The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on Supernatural Prequel

This fall, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will take viewers back to where it all began with the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary, but if Jensen Ackles has his way, the series will feature more than one version of John Winchester. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and serves as the prequel's narrator, told Supernatural Then and Now podcast, he'd like to see all versions of John Winchester appear at some point, Spider-Man: No Way Home style.

"In my mind, we all know what happened with the Spider-Man recently," Ackles said (via Entertainment Weekly). "That's what I would like to see at some point: All the Johns."

As Supernatural fans recall, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the first to portray John Winchester, debuting in the second season of the series. Matt Cohen also later starred in the series as a younger version of John and now Rodger is playing an even younger version of the character on The Winchesters. Given the nature of Supernatural generally — the show has certainly played with timelines more than a few times — it doesn't seem like it would be too far of a stretch to somehow manage to bring "all the Johns" into play at some point on The Winchesters.

"I'm not a writer, I don't know how to write that kind of stuff, but I certainly have planted the seed," Ackles said. "So, we'll see what happens."

The synopsis for The Winchesters is as follows: Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

The Winchesters debuts Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7 on The CW.