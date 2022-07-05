Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Gets a Premiere Date

The CW has revealed the official premiere date for the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, as part of its Fall 2022 premiere date slate. The return to the spooky world of the Winchesters is set to premiere on October 11, ensuring that The CW's first family of ghost-busting will once again be on the airwaves for Halloween. Narrated by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (currently shaking things up as Soldier Boy on The Boys), the series will track the origins of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. John's death at the start of the series premiere was the inciting incident that kicked off the boys' hunting career.

The series was already known to be part of The CW's fall lineup, so that isn't a surprise. The new information is that it will premiere on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Here's the synopsis for The Winchesters...

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

A prequel to The CW's long-running hit series "Supernatural," THE WINCHESTERS is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed and executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

...And you can see the full schedule below.

Wednesday, August 31

8:00-9:00PM: "DC's Stargirl" (Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 2

8:00-9:00PM: "Family Law" (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM: "Coroner" (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 5

8:00-9:00PM: "DC'S Stargirl" (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM: "Kung Fu" (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 6

8:00-9:00PM: "Walker" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM:" "Walker Independence" (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 7

8:00-10:00PM iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Saturday, October 8

8:00-10:00PM IHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Monday, October 10

8:00-9:00PM "All American" (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM "All American: Homecoming" (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 11

8:00-9:00PM "The Winchesters" (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM "Professionals" (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 14

8:00-9:00PM "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (Season Premiere)

Saturday, October 22

8:00-9:00PM "Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars" (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM "World's Funniest Animals" (Season Premiere)