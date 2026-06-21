The Winds of Winter’s Release Just Hit a Major Milestone as Fans Anticipate New Announcement

The Winds of Winter‘s release just hit a major milestone as fans anticipate a new announcement about the Song of Ice and Fire series — which, sadly, probably won’t have anything to do with the sequel. The next installment in George R.R. Martin’s bestselling fantasy series has been famously delayed multiple times, with no definitive news about its debut in sight. With Martin’s last ASOIAF book, A Dance With Dragons, hitting shelves back in 2011, fans have been waiting for the fantasy sequel for a whopping 15 years. And the book just passed a surprising milestone that puts that lengthy wait into perspective.

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As of today, it’s officially been 5,458 days since A Dance With Dragons‘ release. This is the same amount of time that passed between the publication of A Game of Thrones on August 1, 1996 and A Dance With Dragons on July 12, 2011. That means it’s taking Martin longer to complete The Winds of Winter than it took to publish the other five books combined. It’s a jarring revelation, especially since each of Martin’s ASOIAF novels is 600+ pages and had at least a couple years between them.

And there’s still no sign of The Winds of Winter being released; many fans have given up on it entirely. There is a new announcement on the horizon for the series, however, which was teased in an Instagram post by The Folio Society. The company, which crafts collector’s editions of books, hinted at a surprise while promoting its Limited Edition of A Game of Thrones coming out on July 14: “But one secret remains. Keep your eyes on the skies… another message is on its way.“

What the “Secret” The Folio Society Teased Could Be – Our Theories

The wait for The Winds of Winter continues, but fans have The Folio Society’s “one secret” to look forward to — and we have theories about what it could be. Any Winds of Winter news is likely to come from Martin or his publisher first, but The Folio Society may be planning Limited Editions for the rest of the Song of Ice and Fire series. With A Game of Thrones so close to release, it may be gearing up for A Clash of Kings announcement. After all, collectors and diehard fans of the series will likely want the whole set.

It’s also possible that the company will announce something unexpected included in the A Game of Thrones order, which would undoubtedly excite the 1,000 people who snagged copies. The surprise announcement probably isn’t that more copies will become available, but you never know…and perhaps The Folio Society will do something else for A Game of Thrones‘ 30th anniversary, allowing more people to celebrate. We’ll have to wait for further updates to learn what their Instagram post was referencing. Fortunately, ASOIAF fans have gotten very good at waiting.

Why The Winds of Winter Is Taking So Long & What George R.R. Martin Has Said About It

New editions of A Song of Ice and Fire give readers something to look forward to, but The Winds of Winter‘s latest milestone remains frustrating. Although Game of Thrones‘ ending gives some closure to the story Martin started back in 1996, people are eager to see how the author’s conclusion plays out on the page. And to Martin’s credit, he’s been vocal about his struggles completing the sixth book — which seem to stem from several issues. In a 2016 post on Martin’s Not a Blog, he admitted the writing itself has not gone “as fast or as well” as he’d hoped. He’s echoed that sentiment numerous times over the last decade, despite clearly making some progress. (Speaking to Bangcast in 2022, he said he’d completed 1,100 pages, and he’s even released chapters here and there.)

Martin has also been busy with other projects, both within the Song of Ice and Fire universe and outside of it. His work hasn’t been limited to books, either. He’s been involved with TV shows and films, including the adaptations of his own fantasy franchise, as well as 2022’s Elden Ring video game.

It’s possible the stress of feeling behind and the reactions to Game of Thrones‘ finale are also impacting Martin’s desire to write. Earlier this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he knows what needs to be done, but he’s not always excited about the task at hand:

“I have to write more Dunk and Egg. There’s supposed to be another Fire and Blood book, too. I do think if I can just get some of these other things off my back, I could finish The Winds of Winter pretty soon. It’s been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but … I don’t know. Sometimes I’m not in the mood for that. [He sighs] I’m so far behind on everything.”

It’s probably best if Martin doesn’t force himself through the rest of the series, as much as we all want that next ASOIAF book. And after the lengthy wait, it’ll be a pleasant surprise when it does finally arrive. After all the milestones The Winds of Winter has already passed, we’ll probably never see it coming.

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