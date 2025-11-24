The Worst Reviewed TV Series of 2025 Just Got Renewed for Season 2

If you think only the best TV shows get a chance at another season, think again. One show that has been one of the worst-reviewed projects of 2025 has now been renewed for Season 2. Apparently, being torn to shreds by critics isn’t a death knell so long as the online buzz about your show is big enough. And that buzz doesn’t even have to be good anymore, apparently: it just has to be big enough to make the show seem like it matters at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu’s All’s Fair is the new TV series from American Horror Story and Monster creator Ryan Murphy, and reports are in that it has already been renewed for Season 2, before the final two episodes of Season 1 drop. The show had a three-episode premiere on November 4th and has been releasing weekly; according to ratings reports, it was the biggest original scripted show premiere for Hulu in the last three years. It’s no secret that All’s Fair has retained a spot in Hulu’s most-watched rankings since it premiered; it could very well hold onto that streak up until episodes 8 and 9 close out the first season, on December 9th.

Meanwhile, All’s Fair holds a jaw-dropping critical score of just 3% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a viewer score of just 66% to counterbalance it. Considering all of the many other TV series with higher scores that were canceled early or brought to an end in 2025, having this series get a renewal is understandably blowing some minds.

All’s Fair features a stacked ensemble cast of some of today’s hottest actresses, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts (The Ring), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sarah Paulson (AHS), Ed O’Neill (Modern Family), and Glenn Close (Damages).

“All’s Fair” / Hulu

The plot places Kim K in the role of “Allura Grant,” a divorce lawyer who is running a firm of “female divorce attorneys,” who leave “a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances, both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game–they change it.” You pretty much get a sense of everything you need to, just from that synopsis.

No word yet on when Hulu plans to get Season 2 of All’s Fair into production, or what a possible release date would be. You can currently catch up with the series on Hulu.