Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2025

December is just around the corner and Hulu is already looking past Thanksgiving toward the final month of the year. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of December, headlined by a couple of new release movies and beloved holiday franchises.
At the start of December, Hulu is going to be bringing not one, but two classic Christmas franchises to its lineup. The streamer will be adding every Home Alone and The Santa Clause movie on December 1st, helping bulk up its holiday offerings. Later in the month, Hulu will be adding new Neon releases The Life of Chuck and Together.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s December offerings below.
December 1st
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
Crazy Heart
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2
Epic Movie
Full-Court Miracle
Gremlins
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Home Sweet Home Alone
Legion
Love is Strange
Maggie’s Plan
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night School (2018)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Roll Bounce (2005)
17 Again
Straight Outta Compton
Superbad
The Leisure Seeker
The Meddler
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Twas The Night…….
When the Bough Breaks
Wild (2014)
December 2nd
Griffin in Summer (2025)
The Devil Conspiracy
December 3rd
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1
The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1
December 4th
I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
December 5th
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere
Inheritance (2025)
December 6th
Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2
My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18
1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1
Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6
December 8th
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2
December 10th
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
December 11th
The Death Coast: Complete Season 1
Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Girl Taken (2025)
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3
December 12th
Neighborhood Watch (2025)
Plane (2023)
Under Fire (2025)
December 13th
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8
House Hunters International: Complete Season 199
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 6
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 5
Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1
December 15th
The Unknown Country (2022)
December 16th
Chevalier (2023)
December 17th
Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
December 18th
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
American Sweatshop (2025)
December 19th
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere
December 20th
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3
Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1
London Calling (2025)
December 22nd
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2
December 23rd
Strange Harvest (2025)
December 24th
Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
Parent Wars: Complete Season 1
December 26th
Finnick 2 (2025)
The Life of Chuck (2024)
December 27th
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8
December 30th
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8
December 31st
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A
Grand Prix of Europe (2025)
Together (2025)