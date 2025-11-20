Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2025

December is just around the corner and Hulu is already looking past Thanksgiving toward the final month of the year. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of December, headlined by a couple of new release movies and beloved holiday franchises.

At the start of December, Hulu is going to be bringing not one, but two classic Christmas franchises to its lineup. The streamer will be adding every Home Alone and The Santa Clause movie on December 1st, helping bulk up its holiday offerings. Later in the month, Hulu will be adding new Neon releases The Life of Chuck and Together.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s December offerings below.

December 1st

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

Crazy Heart

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Epic Movie

Full-Court Miracle

Gremlins

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone

Legion

Love is Strange

Maggie’s Plan

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night School (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Roll Bounce (2005)

17 Again

Straight Outta Compton

Superbad

The Leisure Seeker

The Meddler

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Twas The Night…….

When the Bough Breaks

Wild (2014)

December 2nd

Griffin in Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy

December 3rd

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1

December 4th

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

December 5th

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

December 6th

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

December 8th

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

December 10th

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

December 11th

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

December 12th

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

December 13th

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

December 15th

The Unknown Country (2022)

December 16th

Chevalier (2023)

December 17th

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

December 18th

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

December 19th

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

December 20th

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

December 22nd

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2

December 23rd

Strange Harvest (2025)

December 24th

Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

December 26th

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

December 27th

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

December 30th

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8

December 31st

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A

Grand Prix of Europe (2025)

Together (2025)