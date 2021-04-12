Them: Amazon Horror Anthology Getting Rave Reviews From Fans Online
Amazon's Them is getting some pretty rave reviews and is certainly generating a nice buzz for itself, online. One look at social media (see below) shows that Them's horror anthology take on topics like racism is connecting with fans. The show stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas who play the parents of the Emory family, with Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd playing their daughters Ruby and Gracie. When the Emory family move into an all-white neighborhood in the 1950s, the neighborhood (including Alison Pill, Liam McIntyre, and Ryan Kwanten) does not take it well, at all. Also, the Emory family's home is haunted by supernatural forces.
Take a look below to see what people are saying about Amazon's Them:
Scaring the Master
Amazon Prime Video: THEM, starting tomorrow. The first episode scared the hell out of me, and I'm hard to scare. Bonus: If you've never seen a bunch of extremely creepy white ladies in 50s dresses, here's your chance.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 9, 2021
Them scared in the maestro of horror himself, Stephen King. And we're pretty sure it wasn't the supernatural part that scared him the most.prevnext
Stressed In 20 Mins or Less
I’m about 20 minutes into #Them on Amazon Prime and I’m already pissed the hell off..... pic.twitter.com/syWvw4uysT— Queen (@AriaDanyelle) April 9, 2021
It doesn't take long for Them to get your blood pressure rising. We can speak from experience.prevnext
Breakout Star
She’s so fucking beautiful my lord. #Them pic.twitter.com/sYchpqKzgu— 🆂🅰🅽🅳🆈 (@HurricameSandy_) April 9, 2021
Deborah Ayorinde definitely a breakout star of Them. If you didn't recognize her talent in Luke Cage (Candance) or the movie Harriet (Rachel Ross), it's hard to miss it now.prevnext
Original Karen
The Original Karen #Them
Alison Pill is crazy good in this!!!! pic.twitter.com/uDV3JWadH2— Carlo (@carloslaron) April 9, 2021
It's a real trip seeing the Alison Pill we know and love ( Star Trek: Picard, The Newsroom) play such a horrific villain. But he does it so well.prevnext
Acting TOO Well
The "Yt" people playing they roles a lil to damn good fa me #THEM pic.twitter.com/T5WaLo6N8N— MonT’rice🦄 (@MelaninMonRose) April 10, 2021
yall know most of the white people in #Them weren’t acting... they played their roles a little too well pic.twitter.com/tt3KaLc3Xz— riced cauliflower 🥦 (@madmadsss02) April 9, 2021
Some people think the white cast of Them pulled off their roles a little too well. Just remember: exploring the kinds of conversations behind closed doors - on both sides - was a bold thing to try. The whole cast did their jobs well if we feel so uncomfortable watching.prevnext
BEAST MODE
I’m watching #Them and let’s just say I’m triggered and ready to fight pic.twitter.com/m6yTH3L1Py— Bright Eyez (@MizzCoCoLoSo) April 9, 2021
Lawd knows I’m trying to watch #Them on #AmazonPrime but pic.twitter.com/U5sJxlDV00— T Kiang (@Mz_Kiang) April 9, 2021
To call them "triggering" for a lot of viewers would a serious understatement.prevnext
Day Time Viewing Recommended
Ya I’m gonna have to pause #them and watch it in the day time. pic.twitter.com/Gh5dvKpaS0— kaye. (@ShadesofKaye_) April 9, 2021
Viewing Them at night is too much for too many.prevnext
Let's Never Do This Again
I’m going to finish #THEM but let’s not do this again. We have a lot of folklore, urban legends, horror stories that can be told without incorporating Black trauma in high ass volumes. This series did the most and not in a good way. pic.twitter.com/1IRHZOqco9— Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) April 9, 2021
That was powerful, thought-provoking TV. Now let's never do it again, please.prevnext
THAT Cat Scene THO... (SPOILERS)
episode 5. that "cat in the bag" scene was nauseating....disgusting and way too much....I mean...I just....>sigh<#THEM pic.twitter.com/TOI5m5xKip— pink_petite (@pink_petite4u) April 9, 2021
Them doesn't just stress. It HORRIFIES.prevnext
Catch These Hands (SPOILERS)
“Hold my purse” #Them pic.twitter.com/lfmulKubBT— Baby this is Keke Palmer (@__justkeith) April 11, 2021
That felt good to us. How about you?prev