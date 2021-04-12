Them: Amazon Horror Anthology Getting Rave Reviews From Fans Online

By Kofi Outlaw

Amazon's Them is getting some pretty rave reviews and is certainly generating a nice buzz for itself, online. One look at social media (see below) shows that Them's horror anthology take on topics like racism is connecting with fans. The show stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas who play the parents of the Emory family, with Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd playing their daughters Ruby and Gracie. When the Emory family move into an all-white neighborhood in the 1950s, the neighborhood (including Alison Pill, Liam McIntyre, and Ryan Kwanten) does not take it well, at all. Also, the Emory family's home is haunted by supernatural forces.

Take a look below to see what people are saying about Amazon's Them:

Scaring the Master

Them scared in the maestro of horror himself, Stephen King. And we're pretty sure it wasn't the supernatural part that scared him the most

Stressed In 20 Mins or Less

It doesn't take long for Them to get your blood pressure rising. We can speak from experience. 

Breakout Star

Deborah Ayorinde definitely a breakout star of Them. If you didn't recognize her talent in Luke Cage (Candance) or the movie Harriet (Rachel Ross), it's hard to miss it now. 

Original Karen

It's a real trip seeing the Alison Pill we know and love ( Star Trek: Picard, The Newsroom) play such a horrific villain. But he does it so well. 

Acting TOO Well

Some people think the white cast of Them pulled off their roles a little too well. Just remember: exploring the kinds of conversations behind closed doors - on both sides - was a bold thing to try. The whole cast did their jobs well if we feel so uncomfortable watching. 

BEAST MODE

To call them "triggering" for a lot of viewers would a serious understatement. 

Day Time Viewing Recommended

Viewing Them at night is too much for too many. 

Let's Never Do This Again

That was powerful, thought-provoking TV. Now let's never do it again, please. 

THAT Cat Scene THO... (SPOILERS)

Them doesn't just stress. It HORRIFIES. 

Catch These Hands (SPOILERS)

That felt good to us. How about you? 

