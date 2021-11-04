Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has revealed that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. CNN received the letter from his attorney, John M. Phillips this week. It’s been no secret that the Netflix star has had his share of physical challenges in recent years. During his time in prison, more of these issues have come to light. Exotic’s representation even thought that diagnoses like this one would have led to his pardon last year. But, that never transpired. Now, lawyers are hoping that he may be able to see the outside world again due to his condition. However, that is a question for the legal system. The Tiger King star said that he didn’t want anyone’s pity in the letter, but fans from all over were a bit upset to hear that one of their favorite reality stars from recent years could have such a nasty disease.

“It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well,” he wrote. “Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity.”

His lawyer added, “The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available.”

Earlier this year, Exotic told ET that he was accepting Carole Baskin’s offer for a reduced sentence.

“It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I’m accepting their offer,” Exotic said. “And I’m gonna take it one step further than that, OK? It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they’ve got in their little financial pocket and say, ‘Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn’t really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers — this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole’s agenda.’ So, there’s the offer on the table, all right?”

