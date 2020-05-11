New Tiger King Episode Reportedly Coming to Netflix

✖

According to Dr. James Liu, a member of the production team who developed the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, a new episode of the series is on the way that will contextualize not only the initial seven-episode series, but also the follow-up special hosted by Joel McHale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Neither Netflix nor directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have confirmed the new installment, with the outlet noting this detail was revealed during a conversation regarding the contact of Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the iconic illusionist duo Sigfried and Roy. The other half of the duo, Roy Horn, passed away last Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liu revealed the new episode aims to "specifically act as a higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special, the latter of which was not produced by the filmmakers."

The series debuted on March 20th and, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic resulting in Netflix subscribers quarantining themselves in their homes, quickly became one of the most talked-about new series on the service. Despite the popularity of the series, which has resulted in numerous dramatizations of the real-world events being announced, not everyone is happy with the ways in which the series sensationalized the real figure known as "Joe Exotic."

It's hard to deny how the eccentric Exotic could quickly become an internet sensation, though the filmmakers point out that they firmly believe him to be racist, even if those elements of him are largely absent from the series.

"Joe is a racist, I would say categorically," Chaiklin previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling.”

As far as why that part of the story was ignored, the filmmaker added, “They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having a lot of exposure and I think he even evolved over the course of the time that we filmed.”

Goode, however, claims his intent with the series truly was to highlight animal conservation.

“I went into this to explore a different side of the animal world in terms of wild animals in captivity,” he shared with Vanity Fair. “After spending years with these subjects the project moved in a different direction. Netflix is very adept at making binge-worthy television and with these larger-than-life subjects that was pretty easy to do. However, my goal is and has always been the same, which is to raise awareness and help save the species.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.