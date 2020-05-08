Tiger King: Carole Baskin Submitted Video For Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Stuck With You Video

✖

Anticipation was high for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new music video for Stuck With U, and as part of the lead up to the all virtual affair, they asked for people to submit their own quarantine videos, which had a chance to be included in the final product. Sounds cool right? Well it was, but there was one video submission that was not included in the final cut, and that would be Tiger King's Carole Baskin. The Tiger Sanctuary owner and her husband Howard (along with their cat Pearlie) submitted a video of the two dancing in their old Fur Ball gala outfits. Bieber shared the video on social media, but Grande was quick to point out that the clip was not going to be in the final video.

Grande replied to the video with the comment "for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique. anyway, 7.5 hours !"

The final video did not end up including Baskin, though as she told TMZ, she was asked by some of Bieber's friends to film and submit a video, but wasn't told whether it would be making the final cut. She was happy that Bieber shared the video on social though, adding that she hopes "it doesn't attract too many of the haters who have been bashing us since being misled by 'Tiger King.'"

You can find the official description for Stuck With U below, and the full video can be found here.

SB Projects along with longtime clients Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release “Stuck with U” to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation: https://stuckwithu.lnk.to/agjbPV

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and to help further bolster relief efforts, all net proceeds from the streams and sales of “Stuck with U” will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.

That means that by listening, watching, and sharing – you are helping to support families in need. If you would like to make an additional contribution to First Responders Children's Foundation, click the donate button.

Thank you to all the fans, friends and first responders who participated.

Created & directed by: Rory Kramer, Alfredo Flores, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun

#StuckwithU #ArianaGrande #JustinBieber

Music video by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber performing Stuck with U. © 2020 Silent Records Ventures, LLC, Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc., and Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.