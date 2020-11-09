HBO Max's Titans and The Flight Attendant to Air on TV During Thanksgiving Weekend
For the first time ever, HBO Max is sending some of its biggest original projects to television. WarnerMedia is taking the opportunity throughout Thanksgiving weekend to show off some of the great content it has on its streaming service by airing that content on a trio of its cable TV channels. From November 26th to November 29th, the likes of TNT, TBS, and truTV will be airing movies and TV shows that have been streaming on HBO Max. This includes the first episodes of Titans and The Flight Attendant.
Titans began as an original on DC Universe but has since been absorbed by HBO Max. With two seasons already available on the service, HBO Max is hoping to hook new fans by airing the first episode on Thanksgiving.
The Flight Attendant is the highly-anticipated new series from The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, which debuts on HBO Max on Thanksgiving. WarnerMedia will air the premiere episode on TBS on Sunday, November 29th.
In addition to the originals, Warner Bros. films such as Aquaman, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Justice League, The LEGO Batman Movie, and many others will be airing on the trio of channels.
You can take a look at WarnerMedia's full Thanksgiving weekend schedule below!
November 26
TNT
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Man of Steel”
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”
8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “Aquaman” (Network Premiere)
11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – “Titans” (HBO Max Original)
TBS
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Ninjago Movie”
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”
1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon
6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”
8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”
10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory”
truTV
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon
6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
November 27
TNT
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Aquaman”
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – “Justice League”
TBS
6 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – “Tammy”
8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – “Life of the Party”
10:00 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. – “Friends” marathon
3:08 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – “Life of the Party”
5:10 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Tammy”
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”
9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”
truTV
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”
9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
11 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon
November 28
TNT
2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – “Man of Steel”
4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Justice League”
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”
10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
TBS
6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Godzilla”
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon
6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon
truTV
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “Adam Ruins Everything” marathon
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon
6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon
9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
November 29
TNT
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – “The Lego Batman Movie”
2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”
5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Suicide Squad”
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Suicide Squad”
TBS
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Movie”
8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – “Galaxy Quest”
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Old School”
12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon
6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon (Kaley Cuoco’s favorite episodes)
10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max original)
truTV
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon
5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon