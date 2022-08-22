To All the Boys Star Anna Cathcart Talks Partnering With LEGO DOTS and the Upcoming XO, Kitty Series

. ComicBook.com: So, Anna, tell me what made you want to partner with LEGO DOTS? Anna Cathcart: I wanted to partner with LEGO DOTS because I grew up loving LEGO and LEGO Friends and LEGO sets, LEGO bricks, just all their lines. I always was begging my mom to go to the LEGO store. So now getting an opportunity to work with them and to partner with them and create something new was so much fun. So, I've collaborated to make three different posters with The LEGO Group, that are all customizable with LEGO DOTS, which is a different type of LEGO that I've got to explore with this partnership, which has been so much fun because it's really about creativity and self-expression and being individual to what you like and your aesthetic and personalization. So, it's been amazing getting to explore that side of LEGO. prevnext

. So, you worked at LEGO to create these posters. They're customizable with LEGO DOTS. What's your favorite thing about each of the aesthetics and which one's your favorite? My favorite poster out of the three would be the bold and body poster, which is this one behind me, that is kind of vintage vibes and throwbacks with the record player, which was actually inspired by the record player in my room. I love the colors and I just love the vibe that it brings. And all the posters like I can connect to in a different way. This is the wander core poster, which is very dreamy and just makes you want to go stargazing and it just gives off the energy of endless possibilities and daydreaming. So, I definitely love this one as well. And then there's the island and the sun poster, which is all beachy and very bright and brings a lot of energy to whatever space you put it in. And I grew up going to Hawaii a lot with my family, so that poster kind of just makes me feel warm inside and very nostalgic. So, I connect them in all different ways, but I would say the bold and body poster definitely represents my aesthetic the most at the moment. prevnext

. Talk to me a little bit about the LEGO DOTS patches and what you like so much about them. The LEGO DOTS patches are... You can see them on the poster right now. There's different squares you can put them in. And what I love about them is you can put them anywhere really. I've got one right here on my phone case. They're just adhesive on the back and you can stick these patches anywhere. But the coolest part about it is that they're kind of ever changing. You never have to make one decision there permanent because these are LEGO DOTS tiles that you can just click on to place and you can click them on and off as many times as you want and redesign and redesign again and again and again, which is so much fun. Because I think something about aesthetics is they change and things that you like and your passions and what you're drawn to, that can change daily or monthly or however often you want And that's what so great about this is it kind of encourages that that LEGO DOTS can change with you, and you can keep designing and designing and your creativity doesn't have to stop. So that's definitely what I love about the patches. So, there's also there's no rules. I made this design this morning with the different clouds and then these designs on the posters, I made them me because I think they suit the vibe that the poster brings. But also, if I want to switch it up, I can just click them off and redesign it all over again. So that's definitely my favorite part about them is that you can change them and there's no instructions. It's just about what you want to design and what you want to express. prevnext

. And how can your fans get some of these posters? Well, people can enter her chance to win these limited-edition posters on legodotspromotions.com. And that way, we could be matching with our posters, but also not totally matching because you can design your own patches, so also get to be individual to you. It's the perfect balance. prevnext

. So, a lot of the readers of ComicBook.com are fans of To All The Boys. Everyone's pretty pumped about the new XO Kitty. What are you most excited about when it comes to XO, Kitty? I am so, so excited for everyone to see XO, Kitty. So much hard work was put into it, and I can't wait for people to get to see this new world because I think what I'm most excited about is that it's a very, very different space that we've never seen Kitty in before and a very different world that we've never seen. Just the To All The Boys universe has never fully explored this. It's Kitty now going to international school in Korea. So already we're not in Adler High. We're in a whole different high school and many, many years have passed, so Kitty's in a very different time of her life so she's going through a lot of different things. And we kind of see her against the world, her with her friends, not her with her family and her as the dynamic with her sisters. It's a very different space to see her in. It's a very different environment. So, I'm very excited for fans to see that. And just the storylines we have, I think, are so much fun and I cannot wait to see it myself. I'm just dying to tell the world all about it, but more will definitely be coming out soon with that. I can't share too much. But I don't think I've ever been so excited for something to come out ever. prevnext

x And which of the three LEGO DOTS posters do you think best represents Kitty? I think if Kitty had to pick a poster... I love this question, first of all. I think she would also the bold and body poster because it's very vibrant and just brings high energy, I feel like, which is definitely Kitty's vibe. I feel like she goes 10 miles a minute. She's always got things to say, always got things to do. So, I think this brings a lot of energy as well, as Kitty does. So, I would definitely say she likes this one as well. I think we have a lot of similarities and some differences, for sure, but on aesthetics and on things like that, we can definitely agree. Anna and Kitty like the same LEGO DOTS posters. prevnext