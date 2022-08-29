Top Gun: Maverick's Jennifer Connelly Joins Joel Edgerton in Apple Multiverse Series

Jennifer Connelly is taking the road to the mind-bending multiverse on Apple TV+. Coming off the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, the Oscar-winning (A Beautiful Mind) actor will star opposite Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Thirteen Lives) in Apple's Dark Matter, a new nine-episode sci-fi series based on the book by Blake Crouch. Connelly, who currently stars in TNT's Snowpiercer, will play Daniela, the wife of Edgerton's character. Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Crouch's Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken.

The series will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch (Wayward Pines, Good Behavior) will write and showrun the series inspired by his book. Sony Pictures Television (Better Call Saul, The Boys) is producing for Apple TV+. Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Fast X) was set to direct the first four episodes of the nine-episode series; the first three episodes are to be directed by Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone reboot, Invasion). Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and David Manpearl (Jumanji: The Next Level) serve as executive producers for Matt Tolmach Productions.

Dark Matter will premiere as part of Apple's expanding sci-fi slate, which includes the third season of the Emmy-winning For All Mankind, also from Sony Pictures TV; the second season of Foundation from David S. Goyer; and Invasion.

