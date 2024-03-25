Tracker Guest Star Sofia Pernas Breaks Down Latest Episode's Emotional Ending

Sunday night's new episode of Tracker brought an important guest star and a potentially important character into the mix. Star Justin Hartley was joined in the episode by real-life wife Sofia Pernas, who played Billie, a former partner and love interest of Colter's. In "Lexington," the two characters run into each other for the first time since Billie left Colter high and dry at the end of a job five years prior. With both of them now working on the same case, they decide to join forces to get the job done, and it brings some romantic feelings back to the surface. The final scene of the episode delivers something of an open ending when it comes to their relationship. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Tracker! Continue reading at your own risk...

At one point during the episode, Billie tells Colter that they should get dinner together once the job is over. After the job, Colter talks to Billie on the phone and brings that dinner back up, but she asks for a rain check. It's clear that she has feelings for him but she doesn't take him up on the offer to get together, leaving their future a little more grey than viewers might have hoped.

Pernas spoke to People about the episode's ending, hinting that Billie may not be ready to come face-to-face with her actual feelings for Colter just yet.

"I think she is terrified of being vulnerable, and I think if she had dinner with him, she would have to address the pink elephant in the room inside of herself and be like, 'Oh crap, I actually like this guy,'" Pernas explained. "I think she is someone who probably doesn't like to address her feelings as readily as she addresses other things."

There's a bit of good news and bad news when it comes to the potential future of Colter and Billie. It does sound like their relationship will be dealt with in a future episode of the show. Unfortunately, that likely won't happen until Tracker Season 2, according to Pernas.

"I'll be for sure Season 2," she said. "There's too much stuff Colter has to address before we go into the Billie of it all, I think."

In the same interview, Pernas opened up to People about taking on the new character opposite her husband.

"I love this role. I love everything about it," Pernas said. "I've always liked playing strong women, and I think those roles just kind of find me, honestly. I never play the cheerleader. I don't know why. I would love to, but I don't think that's in the cards for me."

"I just love seeing strong women on screen, but strong women that convey vulnerability," she continued. "Those are my favorite people to watch. It's like strong women can feel things. We're not machines. We just cover it."