Tracker: "Lexington" Recap With Spoilers

Sunday, March 24th marks the sixth new episode of Tracker to air on CBS, and it features the biggest guest star of the series to-date. The new episode, "Lexington," sees actress Sofia Pernas join the series playing a former love interest of Colter Shaw's. For those that don't know, Pernas is the real-life wife of Tracker star Justin Hartley, making "Lexington" a special episode for both of them. Below, we'll be recapping the entire episode, spoilers and all!

The new episode of Tracker begins with a heist at a barn, where a high profile horse is stolen. Colter arrives in Lexington, Kentucky soon after to find out what might have happened to the prized racehorse. The horse's owner, Hugh, needs the Argo returned in three days so it can race at the Lexington Cup and qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Hugh reveals that he and his wife are getting a divorce, and he's worried she might have a part in the theft. Her new boyfriend's horse stands to win a lot with Argo out of the competition.

After meeting with Hugh, Colter runs into an ex-partner, Billie, out in the lobby. She's also trying to track down the missing horse and earn the reward money. She already checked out the wife's new boyfriend and tells Colter it's a dead-end. The two wish each other luck, entering a competition to see who can find Argo first. Teddi and Velma send Colter to the Lexington Gala, which is hosted by Redford, the new boyfriend of Hugh's wife, Tina.

Hugh and Tina both deny any involvement in the loss of Argo, and they claim that Hugh is just bitter about the divorce. They're joined by Argo's other owners and Billie lurks around the party gathering information. Carter searches the house to look for clues and runs into Billie in Redford's hidden office. While Billie breaks into the safe and Colter digs through the desk, they bring up old wounds from problematic job five years ago.

Billie suggests that they work together again, even though Colter doesn't trust her. She admits they have a better chance of figuring things out if they share their skills and split the pot at the end of the job. Teddi and Velma tell Colter not to work with her because of what happened last time, how Billie took the money and left Colter own his own in a difficult situation. He agrees to turn down Billie's offer but shows up to her hotel the next morning to accept. They both agree that Redford isn't the one who stole Argo, with plenty of evidence informing the notion. They walk through Hugh's property to look into the break-in at the barn and how difficult it would've been to take the horse without being noticed by anyone. He thinks a lot of the clues they've found — alluding to a specific trailer leaving with Argo — are actually part of a setup to throw them off the trail. Colter finds a spot in the fence that was cut and repaired, alluding to the fact that Argo was ridden off the property, not taken out in a trailer. Hugh doesn't think that could've happened because Argo was very sensitive about who rode him. Tina, however, could ride Argo, but she was with Hugh when the horse was stolen. Argo's trainer says that only two other people could ride him — a jockey down in Florida, and former trainer Dan Flynn.

Bobby informs Colter that Dan was fired from his job and got into a fistfight with Hugh; he's essentially been living homeless in the time since. They track Dan's phone to a barn and find him dead from a gunshot wound. The coroner says he likely died the night Argo was stolen. Colter and Billie assume that Dan stole Argo for someone and was killed when he met up with whoever hired him. Poking around the grounds of the barn, Colter finds an empty syringe that contained a horse tranquilizer, which could've only come from a vet. Colter confronts Hugh about Dan's death, who says that he let Dan go because of a drinking problem and that he'd even helped him out with money a while back. Hugh got a call from a tip line about Argo, with someone saying they saw a horse matching Argo's description, down to a specific injury on his back leg that wasn't ever made public. Meanwhile, Billie goes to Argo's trainer's office to look for clues about the tranquilizer and the horse's medical history. Argo had a lot of medical issues but the trainers continued to pump him full of drugs to compete in races. Argo had apparently been given enough drugs that they made him infertile, which would take away much of the value Hugh and Tina talked about. It's likely they didn't know about it.

The tip that Hugh received leads Colter and Billie into a trap. They are locked into an abandoned barn and someone sets it on fire, trying to kill them both. They barely manage to escape the barn by jumping out of the upper level and avoid any serious injuries. The two of them believe it's at least one of the four owners responsible for Argo's disappearance, though it could potentially be any combination of the four. Colter believes Hugh and Tina are innocent but Tina isn't so sure. In the truck, Colter and Billie come close to sharing a kiss when his phone rings with new information from Bobby. Argo's vet was receiving payments from an offshore shell company that also owned the barn that they were just trapped in. The company belongs to Stuart Tyler, one of Argo's owners, and said company also controls some pastures nearby. At those pastures, Billie and Colter find Argo.

When Colter gets back to the truck with Argo, he finds Stuart holding Billie at gunpoint. Billie suggests to Stuart that she and Colter are only in it for the money, so he could just pay them off and save everyone the trouble of dealing with their deaths. They distract him just enough to disarm him and take him out. Colter takes Argo back to Hugh and Tina and explains everything regarding Stuart, the drugs, and Argo's lack of a future as a racehorse or stud. Billie calls Colter to inform him that the FBI froze all of Stuart's accounts as part of the investigation, including the account holding their reward money. Colter brings up getting together for dinner, which was Billie's idea, but she tells him she needs a raincheck because she's late for her next job. It seems, though, that there might be a little more to her story.