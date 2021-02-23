Transformers Reveals Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer (Exclusive)

✖

Hasbro's Transformers franchise offers avenues for both longtime fans and new fans to experience the franchise, and you can find several versions of your favorite Autobots and Decepticons in a number of different lines. If you've been looking for something different to add to your Optimus Prime collection though, you're in luck, as we've got your exclusive first look at the new Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer. Sporting a bright and colorful design, the new Optimus Prime converts from Jet mode to Jet Wing Race mode and stands at 15 inches tall, but it gets better.

When you transform Optimus into Jumbo Jet Wing Racer mode, Prime's jet wings allow you to launch figures forward at blazing speed. If Prime is in Jet mode, you can use the wings and the main section of the jet to store figures in, and it holds up to 4 total.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Jet mode also features spinning propellers and rolling wheels, and the set comes with a 4.5-inch Bumblebee figure that of course can transform from robot form into vehicle form.

You can check out the official description for Optimus below.

(Photo: Hasbro)

"Transformers: Jumbo Jet Wing Racer

(Ages 3 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Spring 2021)

Little heroes can imagine going on daring missions with one of their favorite TRANSFORMERS characters! The 15-inch OPTIMUS PRIME figure converts from jet mode to Jumbo Jet Wing Racer mode in just a few simple steps, perfect for little heroes. Jet mode features spinning propellers, rolling wheels and can store up to 4 figures in vehicle mode. With the playset in bot mode, kids can push figures up the OPTIMUS PRIME figure's jet wings, then release to watch them race towards the finish line! The figure also comes with a 4.5-inch BUMBLEBEE figure that features simple 1-step conversion from robot to racecar mode.

Look for other TRANSFORMERS action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)! Available at most major toy retailers."

What do you think of Optimus? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Transformers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!