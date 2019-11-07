Netflix’s Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 Trailer Revealed (Exclusive)

The lovable Dreamworks Trolls gang is back on Netflix with a brand new season of Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the season’s debut trailer! As you can see in the video above, things kick off with Troll Court, and the honorable Judge Poppy sits ready to dole out justice and, well, raise the roof. We then get several more snippets from the upcoming season until we see a panicked Branch digging a hole and discovering that one particular troll has been waiting for who knows how long in a game of hide and seek that we’re pretty sure he is the only one playing.

Branch’s hard day isn’t over, as he stumbles upon Smidge, who is trying to pass himself off as a baby, and as Branch says, it is profoundly creepy. There’s plenty more in store for fans of the series, and you can get a glimpse of what lies ahead in the new trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After you’ve watched the trailer, you can check out two new posters for the new season below, as well as some new screenshots from the new episodes.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! stars Skylar Astin (​Pitch Perfect)​ as Branch, Amanda Leighton (​The Fosters, This Is Us)​ as Poppy, Kari Wahlgren (​Rick and Morty​) as Bridget, David Flynn (​Undateable​) as Biggie, Ron Funches (​Undateable​) as Cooper, Fryda Wolff (​Octopath Traveler)​​​as DJ Suki and Satin/Chenille, Sean Krishnan (​Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen​) as Guy Diamond, Walt Dohrn (​Shrek the Third​) as Smidge, David Kaye (​Up​) as King Peppy, Gary Cole (​Veep)​as Sky Toronto, Rachel Bloom (​Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)​ as Cybil, and Vanessa Bayer (​Saturday Night Live​) as Baha.

You can find the official synopsis for Trolls: The Beat Goes On below.

“The adorable, happy Trolls are back in a fantastical season of DreamWorks Trolls: the Beat Goes On! The adventure is unstoppable as Guy Diamond participates in an epic sing-off, Biggie and Mr. Dinkle prepare for the ultimate “Funsgiving” feast, and Poppy and Branch get caught in the biggest switcheroo of all time!”

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! hits Netflix on November 22nd.

Are you excited for season 8? Let us know in the comments!