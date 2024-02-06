True Detective: Night Country Star Breaks Down Latest Episode's Tragic Death

Sunday night's new episode of True Detective: Night Country was quite the event. Not only did its ending provide the most chilling and supernatural sequences of the entire season to-date, but it also delivered an emotional gut-punch with the death of a beloved character. That death was a massive blow to Evangeline Navarro, one of the two characters at the center of the story, and Kali Reis is opening up about her character's devastating response. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for True Detective: Night Country! Continue reading at your own risk...

After seeing a terrifying entity in her room on Christmas Eve, and enduring years of troubling visions, Navarro's sister, Julia, took her own life in the latest episode of True Detective. Much like Travis had done, she simply walked out into the darkness and onto the frozen sea, continuing on until she found water and drowned. The loss was beyond brutal for Navarro, who is now experiencing visions of her own.

Speaking to Variety about the latest episode, Reis opened up about Navarro's reaction and what the loss of Julia means for her character going forward.

"Navarro in that moment, the only thing holding Navarro together – besides the fact that she has an insatiable passion for fighting for justice, especially for women – her sister Julia is the only thing holding her together, for her not to go completely off the deep end," Reis explained. "So once her sister is gone, she feels like she failed. She's scared because she knows she's about to unravel. But she wants to feel something. What's the best thing I can feel? I'm pissed. I'm gonna go pick a fight.

"Anger is the top layer of so many emotions. It's the easiest one to get to first. And she's quick. Navarro's a quick trigger, so all that goes into anger. That's where she wants to feel something. Because she knows Julia was going through so much pain. She knew this day was going to come, and she just wanted to save her sister. She wanted her sister to be okay. But she knew she wasn't going to be, so she needs to feel that pain physically, that she knows her sister Julia's been going through her entire life."

What did you think of the latest episode of True Detective: Night Country? How do you think things will shake out for Navarro? Let us know in the comments!