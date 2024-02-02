True Detective: Night Country Season Premiere Available to Stream for Free

Fans are halfway through True Detective: Night Country, and ahead of Episode 4 of the season airing this Sunday on HBO, even those who are just curious about the series who don't have an HBO subscription can check out the season premiere on YouTube. Luckily, for viewers who check out the season premiere, they'll only have two more episodes to catch up on this weekend before being caught up with the rest of fans. Given that the series is earning some of the best ratings and critical reactions since the debut season of the series, those who might have been dubious about revisiting the mysterious series have the perfect opportunity to see what they've missed. A new episode of True Detective: Night Country premieres on February 4th.

The new season is described, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice."

The first three seasons of the series all came from writer Nic Pizzolatto, though each season was an entirely standalone story that didn't have any narrative connection to one another. This new season, however, started its life from showrunner Issa López as a story not even falling in line with the True Detective brand, but was then incorporated into the franchise. López, as well as the HBO execs, saw an opportunity to draw more direct connections to the events of the first season of the series, which is arguably the most beloved of all stories.

"Maybe the one way to capture the true spirit of this [show] is do the absolute opposite. That this is so not that, that it ends up staring straight at it and in the end it does feel like the same show," López confirmed to Entertainment Weekly about how Night Country ended up reflecting the events of that first season.

Since then, this season has featured connections to characters, corporations, and events of that debut story.

A new episode of True Detective: Night Country premieres on February 4th.

What do you think of the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!