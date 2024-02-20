True Detective: Night Country Finale His Season High Ratings

In addition to some of the best reviews of the series, True Detective: Night Country has been the franchise's most successful in terms of the ratings for HBO. Night Country is the fourth installment of the True Detective anthology series, the first to air on HBO in nearly four years, and it seems as though the time away has gotten fans more excited about the show than ever before. Each episode of Night Country was a ratings hit, with Sunday night's finale delivering the highest numbers of the bunch.

The sixth and final episode of True Detective: Night Country aired on Sunday night with 3.2 million viewers watching on over the course of the evening. That includes those who watched on HBO and on the Max streaming service. That's the biggest audience the show has ever had on its debut night. Last week's episode saw 5 million viewers over the course of the weekend, having been released on Max on Friday in preparation for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Throughout the season, True Detective: Night Country has averaged 12.7 million viewers per episode when streaming is included. Again, that factors in the viewership since the episodes were released, not just the weeks or weekends when they each debuted.

True Detective: Night Country Ending (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Sunday night's True Detective finale had a very ambiguous ending, as it left the fate of Navarro up to the viewer to interpret. Showrunner Issa López talked with Deadline about the character's mysterious fate.

"I'm not saying that she's alive, and I'm certainly not saying that she's dead," López told Deadline in an interview about the finale. "I very carefully crafted this as an ink blot test for you to discover yourself as an audience member. I do love that Navarro states very early in the series that she has this impulse to just walk away and leave everything behind. On the other hand, the entire series is an exploration of the fact that she feels a calling to the beyond.

"In the climax of the finale, and instead of fighting it and going in with pain and fear, she surrenders to it. And in doing it, she receives a piece of herself. So that call that she was afraid of is solved. The Aboriginal people in Australia go and walk about, find themselves and then come back, which I think is what Kali [Reis] embraced [for the character]. However, there is a chance that she is also going to be with the women before her visit to them. You can read it both ways and it's up to you to interpret which one fulfills your heart."