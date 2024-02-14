True Detective: Night Country Becomes Most Watched Season of HBO Series

True Detective: Night Country is now the most-watched season of the series since it began on HBO back in 2014.

That milestone will probably rub some people the wrong way, as there has been a pronounced campaign of online trolls who have been trying to paint the narrative that Night Country is somehow a failed installment of the series. But, the numbers don't lie.

True Detective: Night Country has reportedly racked up and average of 12.7 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms, thereby surpassing the 11.9 million viewer average set by Season 1. That first season had the marquee-level appeal of seeing actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson unite in a television show; True Detective: Night Country has Jodie Foster as its only major headlining star (despite a talented cast), and partners her with professional boxing star Kali Reis.

(Photo: HBO)

It's been no secret that a big draw for longtime fans has been the teases of connectivity between Night Country and True Detective Season 1 – and apparently, it's more of a draw than anyone could've guessed. It's also fair to note that True Detective Season 1 had fewer lanes of distribution available than Night Country does; back in 2014 HBO GO was the only streaming option for delayed viewings, with HBO TV premieres and reruns being the only other alternative. True Detective: Night Country now has Max streaming with other platforms like Hulu and Apple TV also helping to promote to viewers. It's being reported that Max is the overwhelming driver of views, with barely a million viewers tuning into the traditional HBO TV broadcast. True Detective: Night Country is also outpacing the network's other recent big prestige series like The White Lotus Season 2 or Succession's Final Season.

The other pivotal factor is that Night Country is airing at a time when the Writers' and Actors' Strikes of last year have made new "prestige" TV series offerings a major commodity in 2024. We've ironically gone back to a model where viewers are once again 'gathering around the water cooler' together to discuss the same big show currently airing, rather than being scattered across many streaming platforms all airing mid-season content.

What Is True Detective: Night Country About?

(Photo: HBO)

In True Detective: Night Country, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The series stars Foster, Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabelle Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director (all episodes), and executive producer.