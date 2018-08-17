‘True Detective’ Season 3 Wraps Production

The critically acclaimed crime series True Detective is set to return to HBO soon, and we might be hearing more details about Season Three very soon.

Filming recently wrapped on the new season of True Detective, which was shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas over the last few months. Series show runner Nic Pizzolatto and Season Three star Mahershala Ali spoke about their time filming the series in the city in a featurette aired on the local PBS affiliate, AETN.

“I remember getting out of my car after being dropped off from the airport,” Ali said. “I went for a quick walk to go get some food, and this woman was walking her dog a few houses down from mine a good distance from me, and she yelled out ‘Welcome to Arkansas, we’re glad you’re here.’”

They spoke about their reasons for shooting in the Ozarks, stating that Fayetteville and its surroundings are an integral part of True Detective‘s narrative in Season Three.

“Having lived for four years in Fayetteville, I always found this area extremely evocative and powerful,” Pizzolatto said. “I feel landscape is a character, definitely in what I do.”

“It would have been a disservice to the story to not shoot it in the Ozarks, in Fayetteville or in Arkansas,” Ali added. “Because it is such a character in the story. It would have been such a shame if we had shot it any other place.”

Pizzolatto’s love for the area is apparent in his comments, and the city is likely to lend to the creepy atmosphere that is dominant in the first two seasons of True Detective.

“The fog over the mountains, the rivers, the water, the sense of scale when you get out into some of this nature, what the buildings say about the lives behind those buildings,” Pizzolatto said. “Every place we look tells a story about the people that have been there, are there now, and are no longer there. And I feel like that kind of texture and the dimensionality enhances the character and the mystery that drive what we do.”

There’s no release date scheduled for True Detective Season Three at this time, but the series is rumored to return to HBO sometime in 2019.