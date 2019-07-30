Fans Launch “Save Tuca and Bertie” Website After Netflix Cancellation

Tuca and Bertie was among the latest Netflix originals to get the axe late last week, but it looks like fans are working to making sure that the series lives on. In recent days, the website SaveTucaAndBertie.com has launched online, which aims to be a sort of hub for those wanting to express their frustration at the cancellation news. The website provides links to e-mail Netflix, tweet the #SaveTucaAndBertie hashtag, and even sign a Change.org petition on the subject.

Tuca and Bertie, which stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 30-year-old bird-women, debuted on Netflix in May of this year. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Richard E. Grant, Nicole Byer, Reggie Watts, and John Early. The series, which is created by BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt, brought a bizarre and authentic take on female friendship and life in your 30s, and resonated with an ever-growing number of fans in the process.

“I am a writer and I have stories I wanted to tell, so it was great to have my own space to tell stories that are entirely from the perspective of the female characters, to get more into the nuances of what it means to be a woman.” Hanawalt told Deadline earlier this year.

At the time of this writing, the “Save Tuca and Bertie” petition has just over 14,000 signatures, although that appears to be a small fraction of the overall support that the series has gotten in recent days. As some of the discourse around the cancellation has pointed out, the fact that Tuca and Bertie got the axe not even three months after it premiered might have been a bit of a rush to judgment. Some have also used this news to highlight a flaw in Netflix’s algorithm, with many not even hearing about the series until it was cancelled.

Season one of Tuca and Bertie is currently streaming on Netflix.