Tulsa King Star Sylvester Stallone Already Teasing Season 2 From Yellowstone Creator

Tulsa King, the latest series from Yellowstone executive producer Taylor Sheridan, has not yet arrived on Paramount+, but series star Sylvester Stallone is already confident the show will be back for a second season. During a wrap party for the show's first season recently, Stallone was caught on video praising the cast and crew, and saying that he will "see you next season." The series drops in November, and will introduce the film legend to the team behind Yellowstone, which has quickly become one of the biggest franchises on TV.

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has been delivering huge hits for the streaming service, including the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883. Tulsa King marks Stallone's prestige TV debut after years of splitting his time between blockbuster movies, studio management, and the occasional foray into reality TV.

"Keep punching, love you guys, see you next season!" Stallone told the cast and crew during a speech at the wrap party.

You can see a clip below.

"I never worked so hard in my life and had so much fun." Stallone said. "You guys are pros, I'm proud to be here, and I think what we came up with was something extraordinary and life-changing for me." Stallone has been heavily-praised for his involvement on the show thus far, with executive producer David Glasser calling him "an incredible collaborator" who always "takes it up one more notch that you didn't think was possible."

Here's the official synopsis for Tulsa King from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Tulsa King will make its debut on Paramount+ on November 13th. To this point, most original shows on Paramount+ have been released on a weekly basis.