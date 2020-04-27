Turn Up Charlie Cancelled by Netflix

✖

Netflix has cancelled yet another original series after just one season. Turn Up Charlie, a series created by and starring actor Idris Elba, won't be returning for a second season on the streaming service. This may come as a surprise to some, given Elba's star power, but the clock has been ticking on Turn Up Charlie for quite a while now. The first season of the series was initially released on Netflix more than a year ago, in March 2019, and the streamer has been quiet about its future ever since.

After more than a year of radio silence, it's easy to assume that a show isn't coming back. However, there was always a glimmer of hope for fans of the show since Netflix never mentioned it. Now, as of Monday morning, things are official.

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season,” said a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

Turn Up Charlie tells the story of a DJ named Charlie (Elba), a longtime bachelor who is hired to nanny his famous friend's daughter after his music career doesn't go as he'd hoped. Elba co-created the series Gary Reich. The first season was released on March 15, 2019 and consisted of eight episodes. Elba's Green Door Pictures and Reich's Brown Eyed Boy Productions produced the series.

Piper Perabo co-stars in Turn Up Charlie alongside Franki Hervey, Shaheen Ramdiane, Nicki Vickery, JJ Field, Angela Griffin, Jade Anouka, and Guz Khan.

Are you disappointed to see Turn Up Charlie cancelled? What Netflix series do you think is the next to get the ax? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.