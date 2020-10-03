TV Fans Are Debating the Best Series Finale of All Time
Another day, another question posed on Twitter that has pop culture fans abuzz. The latest prompt was asked by Eric Alper, who wants to know some of the best series finales of all time. Many celebrities got involved in the game, including The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. Gunn has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including a Peacemaker series starring John Cena on HBO Max and the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
"Which TV shows actually had perfect endings?," @ThatEricAlper asked. “Newhart, The Joe Schmo Show (Season 1), the UK Office (hour-long Christmas episode), Six Feet Under, The Wire, Fleabag, Justified. What do you think are the best TV show finales ever?,” Gunn added. You can view the tweets below:
The question has gotten a lot of attention, so we compiled some of the answers below...
Fork Yeah!
Obviously, it's The Good Place. https://t.co/5lKtcJVGcU pic.twitter.com/7dXIvN2UpO— The Good Place Out of Context (@TheGoodPlaceOOC) October 3, 2020
A Common Answer
Futurama pic.twitter.com/A4sbMBIKnw— The Rocker ©🎧 (@Wingsoffire1011) October 3, 2020
No Arguments Here
Agents of SHIELD. Don't @ me. https://t.co/qEuGiEYHGc— ︽✵︽ Adventures Of Phil ︽✵︽ (@lilphilstravels) October 3, 2020
"Sorry, We're Closed."
Cheers— 🦠🦠Greg Johns🦠🦠 (@YB85) October 3, 2020
Lots of Love For Walter White
BREAKING BAD HAS THE BEST ENDING EVER https://t.co/3Y5qwZb0IK pic.twitter.com/lgiFDhESYo— CaptainMarvelStan (@mommabearplus4) October 3, 2020
BRB Getting Teary
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Great episodes full of valuable lessons and always ended well whether it be serious or funny. I'm currently rewatching the lot. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYc39h4SIK— ᴊᴏᴇʟ (@MrG86) October 3, 2020
Classic
M*A*S*H pic.twitter.com/OhyDOSZBMz— nathan bevan (@nathbevan) October 3, 2020
My Two Cents
My Favorite: The Best: pic.twitter.com/W0QIDUVCmL— Jamie "Laurie Strode" Jirak 🎃 (@JamieCinematics) October 3, 2020
Long List, McKean Weighs In
I’d add Newhart.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 3, 2020
Newhart Wins For Comedy
Newhart - Best ever. pic.twitter.com/mP4ZG04dz0— J Giddy (aka Human Scum) (@BoneheadBlog) October 3, 2020
Six Feet Under Wins For Drama
Six Feet Under and it's not even close... https://t.co/1Wj54wXyoa pic.twitter.com/JUhtHDri5H— Evel Deranged Dick 🎃🕸 (@EvelDick) October 3, 2020
