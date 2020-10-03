TV Fans Are Debating the Best Series Finale of All Time

Another day, another question posed on Twitter that has pop culture fans abuzz. The latest prompt was asked by Eric Alper, who wants to know some of the best series finales of all time. Many celebrities got involved in the game, including The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. Gunn has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including a Peacemaker series starring John Cena on HBO Max and the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Which TV shows actually had perfect endings?," @ThatEricAlper asked. “Newhart, The Joe Schmo Show (Season 1), the UK Office (hour-long Christmas episode), Six Feet Under, The Wire, Fleabag, Justified. What do you think are the best TV show finales ever?,” Gunn added. You can view the tweets below:

The question has gotten a lot of attention, so we compiled some of the answers below...