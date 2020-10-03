TV Fans Are Debating the Best Series Finale of All Time

By Jamie Jirak

Another day, another question posed on Twitter that has pop culture fans abuzz. The latest prompt was asked by Eric Alper, who wants to know some of the best series finales of all time. Many celebrities got involved in the game, including The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. Gunn has a lot of exciting projects in the works, including a Peacemaker series starring John Cena on HBO Max and the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Which TV shows actually had perfect endings?," @ThatEricAlper asked. “Newhart, The Joe Schmo Show (Season 1), the UK Office (hour-long Christmas episode), Six Feet Under, The Wire, Fleabag, Justified. What do you think are the best TV show finales ever?,” Gunn added. You can view the tweets below:

The question has gotten a lot of attention, so we compiled some of the answers below...

Fork Yeah!

prevnext

A Common Answer

prevnext

No Arguments Here

prevnext

"Sorry, We're Closed."

prevnext

Lots of Love For Walter White

prevnext

BRB Getting Teary

prevnext

Classic

prevnext

My Two Cents

prevnext

Long List, McKean Weighs In

prevnext

Newhart Wins For Comedy

prevnext
1comments

Six Feet Under Wins For Drama

Did your favorite finale make the list? Tell us in the comments!

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of