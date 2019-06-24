Fox Announces Premiere Dates for The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Bless the Harts

The return of Fox’s “animation domination” block is only a few months away. On Monday, the network announced the premiere dates for their Fall 2019 roster of shows, including the return of animated fan-favorites The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. As the network revealed, the trio of shows will be returning on Sunday, September 29th, alongside the series premiere of new animated comedy Bless the Harts.

The Simpsons‘ landmark 31st season will kick off at 8/7c that night, followed by Bless the Harts at 8:30/7:30c. The tenth season of Bob’s Burgers will continue the night at 9/8c, followed by the Season 17 premiere of Family Guy.

Bless the Harts is described as following “a group of people living in the South who are poor in money, but rich in family and friends”. The series will star Kristen Wiig as Jenny Hart, Maya Rudolph as Betty Hart, Jillian Bell as Violet Hart, and Ike Barinholtz as Wayne Edwards. The series is reportedly “loosely set” in the same universe as King of the Hill, and it’s executive producers include Wiig, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller.

Bless the Harts marks just the latest animated series to find a home at Fox, something that the network takes great pride in.

“If you’re an animator, there is no better place to showcase your work than Sunday nights on Fox.” network president Charlie Collier said earlier this year at the TCAs. “This is the network that set the standard for primetime animation. The Simpsons and Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are the heavyweights of the genre, and we’re intent on finding the next generation of culture-defining animated comedies to join them.”

Meanwhile, the new season brings about some landmark milestones for the returning animated shows, including the fact that a Bob’s Burgers movie is set to debut in theaters on July 17, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

