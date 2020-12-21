Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Support

✖

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page thank his fans for all the support after coming out as transgender this month. The Juno actor just shared all those thanks on Instagram where the outpouring of love has been everywhere since the announcement. A lot of people might have been taken off-guard, but the vast majority of fans have been understanding and moved forward. Multiple celebrities also chimed-in with their messages of support. Overall, it’s been a good story, which has been hard to come by in 2020. Page realizes just how lucky he is to be surrounded by all this positivity. Netflix recently announced that he will still play Vanya Hargreeves in the hit series. Check out what the Umbrella Academy star had to say down below:

They wrote on Instagram, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021Xoxo Elliot”

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, the actor laid out how hard this had been, and how much they were looking forward to being able to thrive.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page typed. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” the post continued. “To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

