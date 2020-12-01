Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender Non-Binary

(Photo: Getty Images: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Elliot Page (formerly known to fans as X-Men movies and Umbrella Academy star Ellen Page) has made the official announcement that he is transgender and non-binary, preferring both the he/him and they/them pronouns (according to Variety's reporting). In a statement posted to Instagram, Page states in part that, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

You can read the full announcement of Elliot Page's transgender status in the Instagram post below:

Here's the full transcript of Elliot Page's announcement post:

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media adds:

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

Before transitioning, Elliot Page was a breakout star of the 2000s, thanks to the critical and commercial success of her dark thriller Hard Cardy, where he played a seemingly young girl who exacts sadistic revenge on a pedophile. His commercial success exploded with the X-Men films and Chris Nolan's Inception, while Page earned critical acclaim and an Oscar Nomination for the 2007 teen pregnancy dramedy, Juno. Page famously came out as gay in 2014 during the "Time to Thrive" conference in Las Vegas - a platform that catapulted her coming out into being a major event. He has also been active in helping Hollywood expose abuse and harassment, having alleged that she received such treatment from director Brett Ratner while making X-Men: The Last Stand. Page now produces and directs projects, while playing a starring role in Netflix's Umbrella Academy - including a season 2 story arc that revealed her character as being LGBTQ.

Umbrella Academy season 3 has been announced for production by Netflix.

