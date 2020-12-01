Elliot Page Confirmed To Continue To Play Vanya Hargreeves Role in Netflix's the Umbrella Academy

✖

The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced on Tuesday that he is a gender non-binary transgender person, but that will not impact his role on the popular Netflix series. According to Variety, Page will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, in the series and that there are no plans to change the character's gender. The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a third season on the streaming service.

Additionally, the report indicates that Netflix is in the process of updating Page's name -- previously Ellen Page -- in the metadata for the titles the actor is involved with. Response to Page's announcement was largely positive and LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD praised Elliot's work, stating that he would continue to shine in The Umbrella Academy.

“Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in Umbrella Academy and many different types of roles in the future,” Adams said.

On Tuesday, Page took to social media to announce that he is transgender on Tuesday, sharing in a heartfelt message that reads, in part, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

You can read the full statement below.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

In addition to The Umbrella Academy, Page's credits include Christopher Nolan's Inception, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past where he played Kitty Pryde, as well as Juno for which Page earned an Academy Award nomination.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been announced for production by Netflix.