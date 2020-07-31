Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ecstatic Over Season 2 Launching On Netflix

By Kofi Outlaw

Umbrella Academy season 2 has launched on Netflix, and as you can see in the reactions from fans below, people are plenty happy to have the show back. Umbrella Academy season 2 is arriving an especially opportune time, as new TV/movie content has been due to the coronavirus pandemic. Timing aside, Umbrella Academy was a wild ride in season 1, and season 2 seems to be cut from the exact same cloth. As we said in our official Umbrella Academy season 2 review: "Overall, The Umbrella Academy’s second season expands on its idea in fun ways while giving us more of what we love about its titular team."

Check out all the reasons fans are celebrating Umbrella Academy's return:

Binge Time

A lot of people have one-weekend plan now: Umbrella Academy season 2. 

Coming Back In Style

Umbrella Academy season 2's 1960s period setting is a total MOOD for fans. 

Klaus-Ready

The Klaus stans all over the world are coming out in force. 

Dynamic Duo Returns

Umbrella Academy's fan-favorite druggie/ghost duo is back at it - and fans can't get enough! 

That Soundtrack Tho...

Part of the hype Umbrella Academy generated was it's slapping soundtrack. Fans are already loving the sonic choices the showrunners made in season 2. 

Already Over Luther

Fans missed Luther... Until five minutes of his brooding reminded them why they were cool taking some space from him between seasons. 

Something to Say

The makers of Umbrella Academy couldn't have known just how timely season 2's social messages would be. But fans are certainly appreciating them now. 

Will They, Won't They?

After poor Vanya's gross romantic mishaps in season 1, fans are hoping she gets a better chance at love in season 2. 

Best Battle

The team may be trying to avoid the Apocalypse, but the real battle fans wanted to see is right here! 

SPOILERS, No Context

This won't make sense to you now - but trust us, when you're done with season 2, it totally will. 

