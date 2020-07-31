Umbrella Academy Fans Are Ecstatic Over Season 2 Launching On Netflix
Umbrella Academy season 2 has launched on Netflix, and as you can see in the reactions from fans below, people are plenty happy to have the show back. Umbrella Academy season 2 is arriving an especially opportune time, as new TV/movie content has been due to the coronavirus pandemic. Timing aside, Umbrella Academy was a wild ride in season 1, and season 2 seems to be cut from the exact same cloth. As we said in our official Umbrella Academy season 2 review: "Overall, The Umbrella Academy’s second season expands on its idea in fun ways while giving us more of what we love about its titular team."
Check out all the reasons fans are celebrating Umbrella Academy's return:
Binge Time
The umbrella academy, dont disturb.#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/KDJqjOdGKw— MARI (@Mickeysockpuppt) July 31, 2020
Me leaving y’all to go watch Season 2 of the #UmbrellaAcademy. #UmbrellaAcademy2 ☂️☂️☂️☂️☂️☂️ pic.twitter.com/J4gpOVPTpp— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) July 31, 2020
A lot of people have one-weekend plan now: Umbrella Academy season 2.prevnext
Coming Back In Style
#UmbrellaAcademy2 THE WAY KLAUS, BEN, DIEGO, AND ALLISON ARE COMING BACK TO ME pic.twitter.com/9YWztCWdsF— Atlas | stream Devil’s Dance (@metalliclown) July 31, 2020
Umbrella Academy season 2's 1960s period setting is a total MOOD for fans.prevnext
Klaus-Ready
time to finally see my baby klaus after a long dreadful wait. it’s go time bitches. i’ll see y’all in a few hours. #UmbrellaAcademy #UmbrellaAcademy2— 𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄́: 𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@ejhsfendifacts) July 31, 2020
pic.twitter.com/j75uFMJYND
The Klaus stans all over the world are coming out in force.prevnext
Dynamic Duo Returns
THE DYNAMIC DUO ARE BACK! AAAAHHHH IM SCREAMING#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/vvsoWinlAw— j4mp0ng (@akosikuyajomar) July 31, 2020
Umbrella Academy's fan-favorite druggie/ghost duo is back at it - and fans can't get enough!prevnext
That Soundtrack Tho...
umbrella academy’s songs in season 2 💯💯💯💯#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/vx0yT5HUZf— ّ (@honeybutteral) July 31, 2020
Part of the hype Umbrella Academy generated was it's slapping soundtrack. Fans are already loving the sonic choices the showrunners made in season 2.prevnext
Already Over Luther
Ooh I can’t stand Luther I’m so tired of his ass I really can not stand this over grown gorilla hybrid #UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/lL3P1OrP7N— 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 tua spoilers! (@JXHNWICKK) July 31, 2020
Fans missed Luther... Until five minutes of his brooding reminded them why they were cool taking some space from him between seasons.prevnext
Something to Say
I like how the umbrella academy season 2 inserts a real life situation problem which is about Racism.#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/npPVPykj7f— wendy (@suuwitchii) July 31, 2020
the only fight that matters 🤧#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/znsyCZcMaR— zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) July 31, 2020
The makers of Umbrella Academy couldn't have known just how timely season 2's social messages would be. But fans are certainly appreciating them now.prevnext
Will They, Won't They?
#umbrellaacademy2 are they..... u know..... pic.twitter.com/7FVZ9sJL8e— mina (@minaonfilm) July 31, 2020
After poor Vanya's gross romantic mishaps in season 1, fans are hoping she gets a better chance at love in season 2.prevnext
Best Battle
the only fight that matters 🤧#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/znsyCZcMaR— zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) July 31, 2020
The team may be trying to avoid the Apocalypse, but the real battle fans wanted to see is right here!prevnext
SPOILERS, No Context
umbrella academy season 2 spoilers, but with no context#UmbrellaAcademy2 pic.twitter.com/oaGQpchZzZ— kurt (@kortsayrrus) July 31, 2020
This won't make sense to you now - but trust us, when you're done with season 2, it totally will.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.