FX Releases Full Trailer for Andrew Garfield’s Under the Banner of Heaven

2021 was certainly a great year for Andrew Garfield. He starred in The Eyes of Tammy Faye alongside Jessica Chastain — who won Best Actress at the Oscars this weekend, earned a nomination for himself for his work as late playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… BOOM!, and made his long-awaited return as Peter Parker in the record-breaking . In 2022, Garfield looks to be picking up right where he left off.

Garfield’s next project is a limited series from FX called Under the Banner of Heaven, which will debut exclusively on Hulu next month. Under the Banner of Heaven is a dark and gritty crime story following an elder in the Church of Latter-Day Saints as he tries to solve a gruesome murder. On Tuesday, FX unveiled the official trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

Garfield stars in Under the Banner of Heaven alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat. The series is based on the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer.

Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black created Under the Banner of Heaven and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers on the series include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, David Mackenzie, and Gillian Berrie.

You can check out the official synopsis for Under the Banner of Heaven below.

“Under the Banner of Heaven is a limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true crime bestseller of the same name. A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.”

What did you think of the new trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven? Will you be tuning in when it debuts on April 28th? Let us know in the comments!