Spider-Man: No Way Home just joined an exclusive box office club. Having previously surpassed Avatar to become the third highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now surpassed $800 million in total domestic box office gross. It is one of only three films ever to achieve that number, following Avengers: Endgame‘s $858 million total, the second-highest ever, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘s $936 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home is Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. It was also ComicBook.com’s favorite comic book movie of 2021. ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score. In his review, he writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Some fans were disappointed that Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t earn any major Oscar nominations. Andrew Garfield is pretty chill about it.

“I mean, it’s the sixth biggest movie in the history of movies,” Garfield told The Telegraph. “I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that’s plenty.”

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film closes out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies and serves as a celebration of Spider-Man’s cinematic legacy, which now spans two decades. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

