Unsolved Mysteries Boss Teases More Supernatural Episodes on Netflix

If you're like the millions of other bingers that have already sped through the first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, don't worry — more are on the way. Once the next six episodes of the fan-favorite show are added to the streamer, at least one of them will carry a spookier tone than what we've seen. In the episodes we've got now, five of the cases have to deal with missing and/or murdered victims while the sixth dealt with an extraterrestrial sighting in New England. Now, one producer says a ghost story will be included in the next batch of six episodes.

"Yes," series producer Terry Dunn Meurer told Variety in a recent interview. "But I’ll qualify that and say it’s an unusual ghost episode. That’s all I’ll say. It’s different. A bit different."

According to the producer, the show has spawned thousands of tips through its website at www.Unsolved.com - so many tips are poring in, in fact, the site is staffed around the clock to monitor everything that crosses the wire. "There’s probably around 2,000 tips and comments at this point [on unsolved.com] but not all of those are credible leads," Meurer added. "Somebody asked me, 'How many credible leads have you gotten?' I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t know. We pass the leads if there’s law enforcement involved. Like in the Alonzo Brooks case. We’ve been sending leads to them for Alonzo."

"I’ve been working on the [Rey] Rivera case. And then the lead for Endres is going directly to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. We know they’re working the leads we’re giving them, and I’m sure they’re getting leads of their own, but we just don’t know. There’s just no way to quantify how many credible leads there are. But a lot has come in. It’s been very active."

Meurer, of course, created the series with John Cosgrove back in 1987 and is involved in its development to this day. This time around, however, the producers wanted to be sure to include cases from all around the world, shining the light on victims from all walks of life.

"It’s always important to have a variety of categories — there’s something for everyone. Then we wanted to add in some international stories. Out of the 12 [episodes] that we’ve produced, three of them are international," Meurer said. "Two of the international stories will be in the second [batch of episodes]. Then we look at every other kind of diversity: We’ve got international versus domestic, we have rural versus urban, we have age diversity, we have ethnic and racial diversity."

The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are now streaming on Netflix.

