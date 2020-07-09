Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix Reboot Won't Revisit Cases From Original Series

(Photo: Buena Vista Television)

As the title implies, what sets both the original and reboot of Unsolved Mysteries apart from other true-crime series is that the cases selected don't have any resolutions, but we shouldn't expect to see future episodes of the series revive cases covered in the original run of the program, as producer Terry Dunn Meurer notes that those episodes are still available and earning leads from viewers, so shining light on new investigations will be a more effective path to finding answers. Another distinction with this new series and the original run is that we shouldn't expect episodes to offer updates on cases, given how social media is a more effective way to offer new details to fans.

"I don't think we'll revisit any of the original cases because those are still streaming on various platforms," Meurer revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "If we move ahead with another production, I think the old cases stand alone. Tips are still coming in all the time because people are still watching those episodes. Cases are still getting solved often. Our plan is, with so many new mysteries to tell, to move ahead and produce new stories."

She added, "I'm hoping we'll be chatting with Netflix about a Season Two but we haven't yet. We already have some cases in mind if we do! We have a database of hundreds of stories that have come in through the years. Unfortunately, there are a lot of unsolved mysteries out there that we wish we could get exposure to all of them. It's so gratifying when we're able to bring people closure and our wish it to do this for more of them. That's the dream."

The first six episodes of the new series landed on the streaming service earlier this month, resulting in the series climbing to the top of Netflix charts. Meurer previously revealed that they have already passed a number of promising tips to the proper authorities, though the nature of non-linear television makes the notion of update episodes more complicated for viewers.

"We would like to [have update episodes] but it's trickier on the streaming platform," the producer admitted. "I guess maybe we could produce an extra [episode]? But we're assuming that with social media if there's a significant update on any of these cases, it will probably be pushed out faster on there. If something happens, it'll happen very quickly if there's big news because a case got solved. When we did the original episodes, we had 22-24 episodes per season. So if a case was solved in week three, we tried to get an update into the show in week four or five right away. Since now it's not broadcast, it's a different kind of animal. Trust me, the world will know if one of these cases gets solved."

The first six episodes of the series are now available and six more will land on the service later this year.

