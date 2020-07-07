Unsolved Mysteries Viewers Can’t Get Over the Husband Who Cuddles Wife’s Ashes

(Photo: Netflix)

Whenever a new series debuts on Netflix, viewers are quick to consume it, especially when that series deals with true crime and unresolved investigations. That's the entire conceit with the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, with the first six episodes largely shedding light on unexplained deaths and disappearances. After consuming the new mysteries, viewers took to the internet to weigh in on the various clues about each episode in hopes of finding answers, with one of the biggest reactions to come from audiences being the shared confusion over Rob Endres from the episode "13 Minutes" and his reveal that he would sleep with a box of his late wife Patrice's ashes, cuddling it like a "teddy bear."

Patrice Endres went missing from her hair salon in a presumed 13-minute window back in 2004, with her remains being discovered 600 days later. No killer was identified, despite authorities having a few theories, with Rob's whereabouts and the distance he traveled around that time seemingly ruling him out from being directly involved with her disappearance. Despite not necessarily being directly involved, Rob was interviewed for the episode and a number of reveals about the incident unsettled viewers.

The night of Patrice's disappearance, Rob changed the locks on their house to prevent Patrice's teen-aged son Pistol from returning home. After the discovery of Patrice's remains, Rob requested that they be reconstructed as best as they could to allow him to say goodbye to her, which included carrying and kissing her skull before her cremation. Following the cremation, Rob revealed that he briefly slept with the box of ashes in bed with him, which he claimed he cuddled like a stuffed animal. In the 15 years since her remains were discovered, Rob refused Pistol any access to his mother's ashes.

When a loved one dies, people are known to grieve in a number of bizarre ways that would surely seem strange to someone else, so it's difficult to judge Rob based solely on his coping mechanisms, but between his treatment of Pistol and reports that Patrice wanted to divorce Rob before she disappeared, viewers revealed just how disturbed they were by his actions and even consider him to be a suspect.

Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about the situation.