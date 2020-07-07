Unsolved Mysteries Viewers Can’t Get Over the Husband Who Cuddles Wife’s Ashes
Whenever a new series debuts on Netflix, viewers are quick to consume it, especially when that series deals with true crime and unresolved investigations. That's the entire conceit with the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, with the first six episodes largely shedding light on unexplained deaths and disappearances. After consuming the new mysteries, viewers took to the internet to weigh in on the various clues about each episode in hopes of finding answers, with one of the biggest reactions to come from audiences being the shared confusion over Rob Endres from the episode "13 Minutes" and his reveal that he would sleep with a box of his late wife Patrice's ashes, cuddling it like a "teddy bear."
Patrice Endres went missing from her hair salon in a presumed 13-minute window back in 2004, with her remains being discovered 600 days later. No killer was identified, despite authorities having a few theories, with Rob's whereabouts and the distance he traveled around that time seemingly ruling him out from being directly involved with her disappearance. Despite not necessarily being directly involved, Rob was interviewed for the episode and a number of reveals about the incident unsettled viewers.
The night of Patrice's disappearance, Rob changed the locks on their house to prevent Patrice's teen-aged son Pistol from returning home. After the discovery of Patrice's remains, Rob requested that they be reconstructed as best as they could to allow him to say goodbye to her, which included carrying and kissing her skull before her cremation. Following the cremation, Rob revealed that he briefly slept with the box of ashes in bed with him, which he claimed he cuddled like a stuffed animal. In the 15 years since her remains were discovered, Rob refused Pistol any access to his mother's ashes.
When a loved one dies, people are known to grieve in a number of bizarre ways that would surely seem strange to someone else, so it's difficult to judge Rob based solely on his coping mechanisms, but between his treatment of Pistol and reports that Patrice wanted to divorce Rob before she disappeared, viewers revealed just how disturbed they were by his actions and even consider him to be a suspect.
Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about the situation.
#UnsolvedMysteries— David (@davidjag79) July 6, 2020
Patrice's husband:
I carried her skull around and slept with her ashes like a teddy bear. pic.twitter.com/WOswqmVBRn
netlix unsolved mysteries, the episode about patrice endres wtfff. the last minutes where her husband shows the remains of her ashes is just disgusting. That guy is really sick. He should be in prison just for that behaviour. I think he def has to do something with her death— DG (@DogukanGulec) July 1, 2020
Oh hell no in Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix Episode 2 (13 minutes) without a doubt it was the husband that murdered his wife and for the son not to even have any remains of the mom makes me even more angry, I’m pissed y’all needa watch it.— 𝖘 (@stasiacuh) July 2, 2020
Watching Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix. Just finished episode 2. The fact that the husband kept the remains and personal affects and changed the locks when Patrice Enders had a 15 year old son at the time pisses me off. Who does that kinda shit to a BOY who just lost his mom?— C. August McMullen (@caugustmcmullen) July 6, 2020
Currently on episode 2 of the new Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix and I have to ask: Does anyone else think it’s OBVIOUS that Patrice’s weirdo creep husband has something to do with her murder? #UnsolvedMysteries— Carly Garcia (@CarlyyGarciaa) July 1, 2020
So yeah, that creepy ass husband on Unsolved Mysteries def killed his wife. Carried her skull around the funeral home?? Slept with her ashes?? That “And I have her” line at the end?? WTF #unsolvedmysteries— kris (@lilytrassh) July 1, 2020
episode 2 of the new unsolved mysteries whenever the husband talks pic.twitter.com/5ZgS3VFlqw— AJ Muller (@EzraPoundMe) July 5, 2020
someone please watch episode two of unsolved mysteries on netflix so we can rant together about the husband (iykyk) because OH MY GOD— sierra derosia (@sierraderosia) July 1, 2020
pls go watch episode 2 of unsolved mysteries on netflix so i can screaM WITH SOMEONE about the husband bc I’m literally sat here like ehat the heLL— han💛 (@fryinghan) July 1, 2020
Not sure why this case was on Unsolved Mysteries when this is a real thing Patrice's husband said on film pic.twitter.com/hvQl5xDxp0— Jennie Davies (@HeyyJennie) July 2, 2020
