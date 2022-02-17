Vikings: Valhalla Character Posters Released

Following a successful run on History, the Vikings franchise is making the move to Netflix for its next installment. Vikings: Valhalla, which debuts later this month, is set over a hundred years after the events of the first series, following the tales of legendary figures like Leif Eriksson and Harald Sigurdsson. With less than two weeks to go before Valhalla‘s premiere, Netflix is ramping up the marketing efforts with a set of character posters.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed three character posters for Vikings: Valhalla, showing off the three main characters in the series. Harald and Leif got their own posters, as did Freydis, Leif’s sister. You can take a look at all three new posters below!

You've heard their names. Now meet Leif Eriksson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Harald Sigurdsson.



VIKINGS: VALHALLA comes February 25th.

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla as Eriksson, perhaps the most famous Viking to have ever lived. He’s joined in the series by Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Given the vast amount of time between the settings of the two shows, don’t expect to see any familiar Vikings faces on Valhalla.

Here’s the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

Vikings: Valhalla is set to arrive on Netflix on February 25th.