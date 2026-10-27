VisionQuest Teases a Major Ultron Change From the Comics, And Fans Are Here For It

VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6 hit Disney+ tonight, and a new teaser from Marvel reveals a shocking update for Ultron—one that goes against his arc in the comics. At the end of VisionQuest episode 4, Vision had shockingly given Ultron control to fight the newly introduced character Jocasta and, less shockingly, Ultron had taken that opportunity to completely take over and confirm that he is, in fact, still a villain. Heading into episode 5, Ultron is at the controls in terms of Vision’s AI-filled mind, and it’s unclear what exactly that will mean for the confrontation with Jocasta and the threat she now poses.

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However, in a brand-new teaser shared by the official Marvel Studios X account, Ultron and Jocasta can be seen seemingly getting quite cozy with one another, with Ultron leaning in and kissing Jocasta’s hand (in both human form and robot form). Although it’s only a brief clip, and there could be more to this moment than there initially seems to be, the most obvious takeaway is that Ultron and Jocasta are showing signs of a budding romance; however, if they do end up in a full-fledged coupled up dynamic, then this will actually be a direct contradiction to their story in the comics—and, so far, fans surprisingly seem thrilled by the idea.

“There’s no hope for you.”



Stream two new episodes of Marvel Television’s #VisionQuest tonight at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/qGgORDzeFU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 27, 2026

Ultron and Jocasta Were Not Really a Couple in the Comics

Ultron and Jocasta do have a history in the Marvel Comics, and it even involves a romance of sorts, but it’s a far cry from what this clip in the VisionQuest teaser is showing. Specifically, in the comics, Ultron creates Jocasta with the intention of making her his wife. Ultimately, that doesn’t quite work out, with Jocasta repeatedly making choices that reject this role Ultron had tried to assign to her (including, among other things, allying with the Avengers over Ultron). Clearly, this is not a happy romance, or even, really, a romance at all, which makes this scene in which Ultron is kissing Jocasta’s hand all the more surprising. Notably, this is also already a deviation, as Ultron apparently didn’t create Jocasta in VisionQuest. That, too, makes it seem like this ‘romance’ is coming about more organically and may therefore be more real.

In response to this reveal, MCU fans have had plenty to say, but it’s been unexpectedly positive for the most part. In the comments of Marvel’s X post with the teaser, for example, one commenter wrote, “Glad they’re still doing the Jocasta/Ultron romance. Wasn’t sure if they were gonna have it be more of a one-sided thing,” suggesting a preference for this approach versus that in the comics. In response to another X post showing Ultron kissing Jocasta’s hand, another commenter similarly writes, “Ultron and Jocasta together could make VisionQuest way more interesting than I expected.”

However, there are also those who are hoping to see the MCU take a turn and instead align with the comics. In response to that same X post, one commenter wrote, “The best part is that Jocasta isn’t just another random android. In Marvel Comics, Ultron created her to be his bride, but she eventually turned against him. The MCU could be setting up a seriously messy AI family reunion,” and another said, “Ultron built Jocasta in the comics to be his bride and she ditched him for the Avengers pretty fast. Kinda hoping the show keeps that; a robot outgrowing her creator fits a Vision story perfectly.” It is possible that the MCU does make this turn, although the teaser hasn’t suggested that. Perhaps tonight’s episode will reveal which way the MCU is going to go.

Do you hope to see Jocasta and Ultron actually together in the MCU, or do you prefer the storyline of the comics? Share your thoughts in the comments below.