Marvel Confirms a Major Character’s MCU Debut Is Happening This Week

It seems antiquated now given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, but at one point the franchise had a major villain problem on its hands. Though movies in the series were well received across the first three phases, there was routinely a note that the antagonists were the weakest piece of each movie. Luckily, the villains in films like Black Panther with Killmonger and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War helped to turn that tide, but it was a problem that plagued Marvel Studios for the better part of a decade.

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Another complaint is that heavy hitters from Marvel Comics, like Ultron, had just one appearance to their name despite being a massive villain in the source material. That’s all changed with the arrival of VisionQuest, the end of the “WandaVision trilogy” that has seen James Spader return to the role of the Marvel villain. A new promo for this week’s episodes of the series has arrived, though, and confirmed that he’s not alone, revealing that the android Jocasta will make her MCU debut this week, and she seems to be fighting on the wrong side.

“Hello, Vision.”



Stream two new episodes of Marvel Television’s #VisionQuest tonight at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/DJiDUTA9uD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 20, 2026

Marvel Confirms Jocasta’s MCU Debut Is Happening Today

Marvel has made it no secret that Jocasta has a role in VisionQuest, revealing a full look at her MCU design in the trailers, but fully spoiling that she makes her debut in this week’s drop is a bit of a surprise. That said, it’s worth noting that the two episodes of the series that premiere tonight on Disney+ will officially mark the halfway point of the show itself, so pulling the mask off an antagonist should be expected as we reach the endgame.

As Marvel comic readers will know, Jocasta was created by Ultron to be his bride. Despite his intention to have an evil counterpart, the android managed to go against the programming he instilled in her and took a major face turn. It’s certainly possible that the MCU will repeat this, but based on what we’ve briefly seen of Jocasta in VisionQuest so far, she pretty firmly seems to be on the side of Ultron. Naturally, who better than Vision would be able to convince her to abandon Ultron’s plans and become a hero?

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A key piece of Jocasta’s backstory from the comics that will need to be altered for the MCU, though, is that she was originally created from a brain scan of Janet Van Dyne, aka The Wasp. Since the MCU version of Ultron was instead created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, rather than Hank Pym, it remains to be seen what human mind will have had a partial influence on the MCU Jocasta. Once again, though, some distinct narrative symmetry might be applied if Ultron patterned her after Wanda Maximoff, sticking another dagger in Vision’s heart.

Two more episodes of VisionQuest will premiere next week on Disney+, with the final two arriving in November. Even though the series appears to largely be self-contained, hopefully its premiere of a beloved Avengers character in Jocasta doesn’t mean she’ll be confined exclusively to this series, even if it takes eleven years like Ultron.