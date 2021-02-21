WandaVision: How Agatha's Book Could Summon Shuma-Gorath

✖

Agatha Harkness has arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As most have suspected all along, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) was revealed to be the long-time Marvel sorceress in the latest episode of WandaVision. The episode — aptly titled "Breaking the Fourth Wall" — took fans on a descent into the dark side of mysticism in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing Agatha to be the puppetmaster behind the events we've seen in the Disney+ series so far.

This includes a brief look at some of the relics the witch has kept in her basement, including a shot of a magically imbued book that received screentime by its lonesome. While a lot of people are thinking the book could be a rebooted version of the Darkhold, some of us — mainly Shuma-Gorath stans — think it could be something much more sinister.

At one point, the Marvel Comics lore included the Iron-Bound Books of Shuma-Gorath, a set of magical texts crafted by the Old Gods in an attempt to get humans to do their bidding. It's considered one of Marvel's Tomes of Eldritch Knowledge — just like the Book of Cagliostro and the Darkhold.

Conveniently enough, we've already seen the Book of Cagliostro in Doctor Strange, as the MacGuffin Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) ravaged to get the necessary spells to summon Dormammu to Earth from the Dark Dimension. As we've seen on-screen in the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series, the Ancient One had dozens of wicked texts in her own personal collection, including one that appeared to be missing.

Perhaps Agatha managed to get her hands on the Iron-Bound Books of Shuma-Gorath and is working on summoning the tentacled, multiversal beast to wreak havoc on the present reality. On the flip side, maybe someone else has already started that process and Agatha is manipulating Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to be on their side so they can stop the arrival of the beast.

Either way, it's probably wishful thinking.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

