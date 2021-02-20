WandaVision's Surprise Villain Reveal Raises Some Questions About Doctor Strange

✖

Questions are finally starting to be answered on WandaVision, but some of those answers bring new mysteries for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the Marvel Studios's first Disney+ show's mysteries resolve as the series gets closer to its finale, now only a few weeks away. The show's most recent episode, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," is the perfect example. It finally revealed the person who is, apparently, the show's main villain. However, that reveal posed a brand new question: where the heck is Doctor Strange? Full spoilers for WandaVision's seventh episode, "Breaking the Fourth Wall, are coming up! You've been warned.

As most expected, it's finally been revealed that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually Agatha Harkness, the classic Marvel Comics witch. After Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was caught snooping around her basement, Agatha locked the doors and seemingly took control of the protagonist as credits began to roll.

If Agatha is someone powerful enough to manipulate the strongest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where has the Sorcerer Supreme been? After all, we do know he keeps track of the most powerful magical users across the multiverse.

As of now, most are expecting Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to show up at one point or another because of the show's close relationship to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That means sooner or later, he'll probably show up — but why hasn't he already?

If we want to talk about the semantics of Strange's magic-tracking admission, he did technically say he keeps track of beings from other realms that could pose a threat to Earth. Using that logic, it could mean he simply doesn't keep tabs on the magic users that reside on the planet — even though we know he's a master strategist.

Is he choosing to ignore Agatha because he's already busy fighting something else? Maybe Agatha isn't the villain after all and she's working with Strange on something. Either way, something's not adding up, and we have two weeks before it (hopefully) gets all ironed out.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

