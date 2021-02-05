WandaVision Reminds Marvel Fans Who The Strongest Avenger Is

✖

There's no doubt about it — Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the strongest Avenger. Not just that, but the character is altogether the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a little factoid the lastest episode of WandaVision was sure to touch on during its 40-minute runtime. With the series name-dropping other members of the Avengers and a major villain, it's for certain — no one can beat the Scarlet Witch on the battle field.

Light spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode Five. If you've yet to see "On a Very Special Episode...," proceed with caution!

This time around, WandaVision finally combined the two different storylines happening in the show at length. We got a tease of it last week in "We Interrupt This Program," but this week — the series spends equal times in Wanda's sitcom world and the real world, as we watch SWORD as it tries to deal with the increasing threat.

We quickly find out Wanda can rearrange reality. In addition to swaying people into hallucinations, much like we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron, she can actually manipulate the world we live in. Case in point, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) investigated the 1970s-era clothing she managed to bring out of WandaWorld. Upon her assessment, she found out Wanda's reality altered the kevlar vest she was wearing when she was first sucked into the alternate reality. Wanda managed to rearrange the kevlar vest and turn it into the blue dress we've seen Monica wear in episodes past.

But that's not even the start of it. Speaking with Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Monica begins to break down the skillsets of some of the Avengers. She reminds her coworkers that Wanda could have easily defeated Thanos herself, if only he hadn't called for the airstrike that took out much of the battlefield.

The group even brought up Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) as a comparison, another member of the Avengers who received powers from an Infinity Stone. Though Monica was quick to change the subject, the point remains — the general population of the MCU firmly believes Wanda is the most powerful character in the universe.

