WandaVision Hints At Feud Between Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel

In last week's episode of WandaVision, Marvel fans got some insight into what happened to not only Monica Rambeau but her mother Maria Rambeau as well in the time between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. This week's episode continued to shed new light on Monica, including a possible rift between her and Captain Marvel. It was a bit of a subtle nod, but no less telling, and from the reaction, it appears Monica has some baggage with Carol Danvers that will need to be addressed at some point down the line. Spoilers incoming for WandaVision episode 5, so if you haven't watched the episode yet you've been warned.

After being jettisoned from Wanda's reality, Monica wakes up and gets moving, helping the S.W.O.R.D. task force to figure out why and how Wanda is creating this reality after a rather contentious meeting with the new S.W.O.R.D. Director.

At one point she's having a discussion with Jimmy Woo about Wanda's powers, and Monica calls out Wanda's power display against Thanos, saying "Uh, she could have taken out Thanos on her own if he hadn't initiated a blitz. No one else came close."

Woo then says "Well, I'd argue that Captain Marvel came close."

It's the brief but very evident look of conflict in Monica's expression that brings up the red flags, as it seems she's torn on how to feel about Carol. The logical jump to make here is that it has something to do with her mother, Maria. We know Monica was blipped out of existence while her mom was still alive, and didn't come back until after she had passed.

We also know that Carol was off-planet for stretches of time during that timeframe, including for most of Endgame. So, was she gone while Maria was sick and being treated? That could've changed while she was gone of course, as Maria was alive for a while longer and could've reunited with Carol, but unless Monica has spoken to Carol, she might not be aware.

She could also blame her for not being able to help her mother, or it could be something else unrelated that will be explored in Captain Marvel 2. Either way, we have questions, and we definitely want some answers.

