Marvel Boss Says Wanda Maximoff Is Strongest MCU Character

Over the past decade-or-so, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced some dynamic and interesting characters into its oeuvre. With an array of different superpowers and genius intellects on display, the question of which character is the “strongest” frequently comes up in the fandom. While that debate can arguably go on forever and ever, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has a unique perspective on which superhero is the most formidable. Feige was asked that question during a recent Q&A session at the New York Film Academy and argued that this year’s Avengers: Endgame showcases just how powerful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is.

“If you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos,” Feige explained. “That’s as scared as I’ve ever seen Thanos, and if he hadn’t said ‘Decimate my entire team’ to get her off of [him], I think she would have done it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wanda’s set of powers has been an interesting and ever-evolving thing in the MCU, but it’s hard to deny that she can make a major impact in a fight. Her skillset is going to be explored even further in 2021’s WandaVision, a Disney+ original series that will see her fully become the Scarlet Witch.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained earlier this month.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.