Kevin Smith Reacts To WandaVision Shocker

Kevin Smith is freaking out about WandaVision Episode 5 and that mind-blowing final cameo twist. (MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) Like every other Marvel Cinematic Universe fan right now, Smith marked out hard about seeing Fox's X-Men movie star Evan Peters show up in WandaVision as an alternate version of Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff. Posting on Twitter, Smith let his enthusiasm be felt: "When @wandavision drops, I blaze through it like it’s a infused pre-roll. So after this week’s chapter, I’m High As F*****ck! What a way to end an episode! And what a way to start it! And all those other scenes in the middle rocked too! I love this show so fucking much it hurts!"

Looking past Kevin Smith's marijuana analogy, the filmmaker is not wrong. WandaVision Episode 5 indeed got Marvel fans "High as F*****ck" on some potent MCU developments and references. This was the first episode of the show to offer fans the dual perspective of what's going on inside Wanda's faux-sitcom bubble, while the SWORD organization is investigating from the outside world. As such, what Kevin Smith says in his breakdown is true: WandaVision Episode 5 was chock-full of rich content in the start, middle, and finish of its runtime.

In addition to the Evan Peters/Quicksilver reveal, WandaVision episode 5 also made some big revelations about Wanda's twin sons Billy and Tommy, as well as new hints that nosy-neighbor "Agnes" (Kathryn Hahn) is actually helping Wanda pull the strings of her faux reality. In terms of Wanda herself (Elizabeth Olsen): we learn that Wanda definitely has a dark side (seen in her confrontation with SWORD), but we also get some big hints that Wanda may not be in total control of how this reality is spiraling out of control, and something (or someone) sinister may be influencing the situation. In the midst of all that, keen-eyed fans have been noting that SWORD has quite a few mysteries hanging over it - including a phone call that Monica Rambeau put out, that could be arguably be answered by The Fantastic Four.

